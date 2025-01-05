Hi, I'm setting up a 2Degrees 4G modem (TP-Link MX515v) in front of my Ubiquiti UDM-Pro and I've run into some issues.



I have a public IP, with a business 4G connection however I can not figure out any way to get out of a double NAT situation, so I have settled for DMZ and forward to the UDM-Pro.

However, on attempting to enable DMZ, I get this error message: "CWMP Function conflict with the DMZ Host. DMZ Host will fail at cwmp port. Click Yes to continue."



Is this suggesting that the CWMP port simply won't get forwarded or that DMZ will fail? I'm struggling to understand the wording.

Regardless, am I safe to continue?



Thanks