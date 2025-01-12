I am looking for the SIM PUK, but I can't see anything on the website or app. Am I missing something?
Do I have to call them?
And how do we find these now? Have to call them?
Stu: Top right corner hamburger button. Settings. View PUK?
Web or app? Screenshot please?
Stu: Should be on this page https://www.2degrees.nz/2d/scp/common/settings/settings.jsp, at least it is for me.
This looks like the old web version.
Thanks for the link.
@stu, do you have this on a bookmark? If I go through the website, I get the new admin pages, and that's not part of it. But if I log in using your link, it goes to the old admin.
They had one job...
Okay on a laptop now. Do you see 'Settings' on "Your Dashboard"
Which gives me:
There are two different control panel websites.
This is what I see when I login by going to https://2degrees.nz and clicking Account:
This is what I see when I login via your link:
What do you see if you go to https://www.2degrees.nz/ and click Account?
I see the same as your second image. I don't have broadband with 2Degrees. I wonder if that throws you to a different interface?
It could be the case. Which means the new interface shows less information than before.
Hit the hamburger button shown in your first image. Is there a Settings option from there?
