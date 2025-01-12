Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Where can I find the 2Degrees SIM PUK?
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#318379 12-Jan-2025 12:02
Send private message

I am looking for the SIM PUK, but I can't see anything on the website or app. Am I missing something?

 

Do I have to call them?

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
11160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330555 12-Jan-2025 12:11
Send private message

I am sure they removed those details off the website a few years back

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330557 12-Jan-2025 12:14
Send private message

And how do we find these now? Have to call them?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330558 12-Jan-2025 12:17
Send private message

Top right corner hamburger button. Settings. View PUK?




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330559 12-Jan-2025 12:21
Send private message

Should be on this page https://www.2degrees.nz/2d/scp/common/settings/settings.jsp, at least it is for me.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330562 12-Jan-2025 12:23
Send private message

Stu: Top right corner hamburger button. Settings. View PUK?

 

 

Web or app? Screenshot please?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330563 12-Jan-2025 12:24
Send private message

Stu: Should be on this page https://www.2degrees.nz/2d/scp/common/settings/settings.jsp, at least it is for me.

 

 

This looks like the old web version.

 

Thanks for the link.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330565 12-Jan-2025 12:27
Send private message

Web login. Mobile browser, but "desktop layout".




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330566 12-Jan-2025 12:29
Send private message

@stu, do you have this on a bookmark? If I go through the website, I get the new admin pages, and that's not part of it. But if I log in using your link, it goes to the old admin.

 

They had one job...




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330567 12-Jan-2025 12:33
Send private message

No bookmark, I just logged in to look in response to your post.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330569 12-Jan-2025 12:39
Send private message

Okay on a laptop now. Do you see 'Settings' on "Your Dashboard"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Which gives me:

 




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330572 12-Jan-2025 12:42
Send private message





People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330575 12-Jan-2025 12:59
Send private message

There are two different control panel websites.

 

This is what I see when I login by going to https://2degrees.nz and clicking Account:

 

 

 

 

This is what I see when I login via your link:

 

 

 

 

What do you see if you go to https://www.2degrees.nz/ and click Account?

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330578 12-Jan-2025 13:01
Send private message

I see the same as your second image. I don't have broadband with 2Degrees. I wonder if that throws you to a different interface?




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330579 12-Jan-2025 13:02
Send private message

It could be the case. Which means the new interface shows less information than before.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8194 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330580 12-Jan-2025 13:05
Send private message

Hit the hamburger button shown in your first image. Is there a Settings option from there?




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright