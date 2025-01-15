Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)ASUS router 2 degrees
Wiremoo

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318420 15-Jan-2025 22:33
Send private message

Hi,

Randomly today my internet cut out, checked router and had the red led indicator. Did the usual resets then finally gave up and rang 2 degrees. They checked from their side and said everything looked ok so sent me the settings I need to input into my router. These are the same settings I already had, I pushed back and said nothing had changed with my router settings so why would it be that anyway. I did try another router but unfortunately it is also an ASUS router so all they said was they offer little support outside of the orbi net gear routers they provide.

Does anybody have any advice? I feel stuck I’ve triple checked all my router settings and also know they didn’t change anyway. I haven’t had any issues since I originally set it up with my republic.

Appreciate any advice.

Create new topic
tardtasticx
3072 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332090 16-Jan-2025 09:18
Send private message

If you have a computer with a LAN port you could hook that into your ONT directly and test it (though dont run it like this for anything more than a basic test).

 

You'll need to set it to use DHCP with a VLAN ID of 10. On windows you'll usually just want to turn off wifi, connect the network cable, go into Device Manager and find your NIC then in the settings of the driver there's usually an option for VLAN tagging.

 

If this works, the issue is probably with your router/settings.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Spyware
3716 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3332091 16-Jan-2025 09:22
Send private message

MyRepublic connections were migrated to 2D as IPoE/DHCP with the vlan tag NOT being set.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Wiremoo

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3332190 16-Jan-2025 10:47
Send private message

Thanks for the responses. I was able to get my hands on another modem to test and have since found out more people down the street have faults. 2 degrees looked into it again this morning and now admit there is a fault so currently awaiting a tech. Thanks again

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright