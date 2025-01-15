If you have a computer with a LAN port you could hook that into your ONT directly and test it (though dont run it like this for anything more than a basic test).

You'll need to set it to use DHCP with a VLAN ID of 10. On windows you'll usually just want to turn off wifi, connect the network cable, go into Device Manager and find your NIC then in the settings of the driver there's usually an option for VLAN tagging.

If this works, the issue is probably with your router/settings.