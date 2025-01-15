Hi,
Randomly today my internet cut out, checked router and had the red led indicator. Did the usual resets then finally gave up and rang 2 degrees. They checked from their side and said everything looked ok so sent me the settings I need to input into my router. These are the same settings I already had, I pushed back and said nothing had changed with my router settings so why would it be that anyway. I did try another router but unfortunately it is also an ASUS router so all they said was they offer little support outside of the orbi net gear routers they provide.
Does anybody have any advice? I feel stuck I’ve triple checked all my router settings and also know they didn’t change anyway. I haven’t had any issues since I originally set it up with my republic.
Appreciate any advice.