Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Visual voicemail activated on 2degrees - When did that happen?
turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#318459 19-Jan-2025 17:24
Send private message

Hi guys, 

I received a voicemail today and was surprised to see that the phone was able to listen in on the call and then make a summary of it. 

 

I don't remember this happening in the past, is it a new 2degrees thing? Or new iOS 18 function. 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Behodar
10308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333291 19-Jan-2025 17:46
Send private message

It's an iOS feature.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3333293 19-Jan-2025 18:14
Send private message

Behodar:

It's an iOS feature.



So the phone is intercepting the call before it goes to my 2degrees voicemail?

Linux
11163 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333294 19-Jan-2025 18:21
Send private message

turtleattacks:
Behodar:

It's an iOS feature.



So the phone is intercepting the call before it goes to my 2degrees voicemail?


Correct



Behodar
10308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333295 19-Jan-2025 18:32
Send private message

Yep.

jaznz
17 posts

Geek


  #3333595 20-Jan-2025 15:28
Send private message

Wow, I've been waiting for the iPhone visual voicemail feature (which has been around forever) to be available on 2degrees. How do we activate it? I'm not seeing anything...

turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3333598 20-Jan-2025 15:30
Send private message

jaznz:

 

Wow, I've been waiting for the iPhone visual voicemail feature (which has been around forever) to be available on 2degrees. How do we activate it? I'm not seeing anything...

 

 

Have the latest iOS (maybe beta). 

 

Under phone --> make sure Live voicemail is on. 

 

 

 

jaznz
17 posts

Geek


  #3333603 20-Jan-2025 15:44
Send private message

Thanks!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright