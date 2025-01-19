Hi guys,
I received a voicemail today and was surprised to see that the phone was able to listen in on the call and then make a summary of it.
I don't remember this happening in the past, is it a new 2degrees thing? Or new iOS 18 function.
It's an iOS feature.
So the phone is intercepting the call before it goes to my 2degrees voicemail?
Yep.
Wow, I've been waiting for the iPhone visual voicemail feature (which has been around forever) to be available on 2degrees. How do we activate it? I'm not seeing anything...
Have the latest iOS (maybe beta).
Under phone --> make sure Live voicemail is on.