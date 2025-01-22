kiwitechman

Hey there. I'm seeing a massive drop in my upload speed and have a ticket assigned but hoping other Orcon/2degrees officiando's may have any pointers...

- I'm on a Orcon Gig fibre plan (1000/500) Been on the plan for the last 4 years with zero issues.

- Around a week ago, my upload speed tanked from an average of >=500Mbps to now I'm lucky to get >150Mbps. Download speeds remain at >900Mbps.

- Get the same results running tests using both Windows 11th Gen CPU PC and M4 Macbook using both Linetest & Speedtest local installs and their CLI's.

- No driver issues as NIC gets near full 1Gbps for downloads, only slow upload speed (and same results seen across both Windows and MacOS).

- Both devices directly connected via CAT 6 ethernet to the standard Orcon router (NetComm NF18ACV)

- Called up Orcon Tech support, did the reset, reboot routine but still the same result. Ran and submitted the Linetest Speed Diagnostics diag tool and waiting on their analysis

Test results below and a few screenshots...

https://www.speedtest.net/result/17281189651

https://www.speedtest.net/result/17281183307