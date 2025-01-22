Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slow Upload on Orcon Gig 1000/500
kiwitechman

#318485 22-Jan-2025 19:34
Hey there. I'm seeing a massive drop in my upload speed and have a ticket assigned but hoping other Orcon/2degrees officiando's may have any pointers... 

 

- I'm on a Orcon Gig fibre plan (1000/500) Been on the plan for the last 4 years with zero issues.
- Around a week ago, my upload speed tanked from an average of >=500Mbps to now I'm lucky to get >150Mbps. Download speeds remain at >900Mbps.
- Get the same results running tests using both Windows 11th Gen CPU PC and M4 Macbook using both Linetest & Speedtest local installs and their CLI's.
- No driver issues as NIC gets near full 1Gbps for downloads, only slow upload speed (and same results seen across both Windows and MacOS).
- Both devices directly connected via CAT 6 ethernet to the standard Orcon router (NetComm NF18ACV)
- Called up Orcon Tech support, did the reset, reboot routine but still the same result. Ran and submitted the Linetest Speed Diagnostics diag tool and waiting on their analysis

 

Test results below and a few screenshots...
https://www.speedtest.net/result/17281189651

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/17281183307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

olivernz
  #3334578 22-Jan-2025 22:09
Lol. See my 2degrees post from today! But just noticed mine was fixed. i had no comms as to who changed what though. 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=318482

 
 
 
 

kiwitechman

  #3334609 23-Jan-2025 07:16
Thanks @olivernz. Good that yours got sorted - hopefully some of that automagic comes my way soon! Shocking how much slow upload speeds impacts one's workflow using day-to-day apps

kiwitechman

  #3334744 23-Jan-2025 13:52
And just like that, somehow mines fixed today too! - no idea who or what changed either...



olivernz
  #3334943 23-Jan-2025 22:29
And I am back to 50-100Mbit upload. What the...??? I'll call 2degrees tomorrow....again.

deckstarr
  #3334945 23-Jan-2025 22:33
Yep, same issue here, not even hitting 10Mbps upload, this is not good

olivernz
  #3334948 23-Jan-2025 23:04
Getting 10-20mbit now.

Have a script running now that tests every 15min. Just to get some data. Sadly I didn't keep the results from yesterday evening. I'll call 2degrees 1st thing tomorrow morning.

olivernz
  #3334950 23-Jan-2025 23:06
Where are you located in NZ?



kiwitechman

  #3334988 24-Jan-2025 08:54
Bugger that the issue is back for you. I'm in Wellington. Updated Linetest result from this morning below - based on your experiences, I may be jinxing myself...

deckstarr
  #3334991 24-Jan-2025 08:59
Also in Wellington, seems upload speeds are somewhat ok again within 2degrees but as soon as you step out yahnah..

 

This smells like Vocus/2degrees being cheeky buggers with their peering again.

 

 

 

olivernz
  #3335006 24-Jan-2025 10:15
Yes, I can confirm that. Depending on where you test to you get wildly different results. Getting better though. I assume they are working on it.

deckstarr
  #3335390 24-Jan-2025 21:28
Don't see any improvement yet, Orcon also hasn't replied to my email support request yet... 

kiwitechman

  #3335932 26-Jan-2025 13:26
Annnnnd, it's back!! Something surely happening with the Orcon network? According to Linetest, I'm down to 475Mbps Download and 108Mbps upload - the browser version (although via browser) goes down as low as 4.1Mbps.

 

Does anyone from Orcon read these? Asked for a follow-up, still waiting for an Orcon response - been a happy customer of theirs for 11 years

 

 

 

Sounddude
  #3336953 29-Jan-2025 10:54
Hi Guys

 

 

 

We found an issue in our core network with a erroring link. This has been resolved so your services should return to normal.

 

 

kiwitechman

  #3337012 29-Jan-2025 15:46
Many thanks @Sounddude. Just tested and looks good, fingers crossed. Cheers for coming back with an update

