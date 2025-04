Hi,

I recently had this issue as well. I had bought an outdoor Deco unit and only the TPLink app recognised it.

I contacted the TP Link support, and after a protracted period of back and forth, the issue was escalated. The reult was a simple not compatible. Most frustrating. Apparently, according to them, 2 Degrees have different software on the HB810 that does not allow it to mesh Deco devices. Why, I don't know. But there must be some logic to it.