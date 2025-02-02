As of recent I've been having ping issues when trying to connect to overseas servers, Sydney specifically.

In the past around 3 months ago I'd get a stable and consistent 41-44ms when connecting to Sydney servers but now I am sitting around 54ms+ Unstable.

When playing online games such as Valorant I now usually get around 58ms without a virtual routing tool (Exitlag) and when used I'm still getting around 49-54ms.

I'm unsure of if this is just a personal Fibre issue but I'm quite certain it's not hardware related, I have used 3 different routers including the included Fritzbox with a multitude of different Ethernet cables to/from the ONT box and to/from the router to the PC.

I can see that via something like Atlas.Ripe that network devices in my close proximity are still getting a 42ms connection to Sydney AWS Servers.

https://atlas.ripe.net/measurements/80610709/results - Here is a link to a test done to a SYD AWS Server ; Probe 50866 would be the closest to my general location.

Unironically I can only tracert the same server when using WI-FI; and this is the result that I get.

Trying to tracert on LAN just shows the first 2 hops and then never resolves the end IP.

What other options are there to help troubleshoot this issue? Could getting a static IP help fix this issue or is this purely a routing problem with the ISP?

I have tried to contact support but they lack the technical knowlege and I'd need to supply something a little more concrete about the issues that I'm having.