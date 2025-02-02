Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees routing issues? 10ms+ ping increase over a few months
pise

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#318592 2-Feb-2025 12:53
Send private message

 

As of recent I've been having ping issues when trying to connect to overseas servers, Sydney specifically. 

 

 

 

In the past around 3 months ago I'd get a stable and consistent 41-44ms when connecting to Sydney servers but now I am sitting around 54ms+ Unstable.

 

 

 

 

 

When playing online games such as Valorant I now usually get around 58ms without a virtual routing tool (Exitlag) and when used I'm still getting around 49-54ms.

 

 

 

I'm unsure of if this is just a personal Fibre issue but I'm quite certain it's not hardware related, I have used 3 different routers including the included Fritzbox with a multitude of different Ethernet cables to/from the ONT box and to/from the router to the PC.

 

 

 

I can see that via something like Atlas.Ripe that network devices in my close proximity are still getting a 42ms connection to Sydney AWS Servers. 

 

 

 

https://atlas.ripe.net/measurements/80610709/results - Here is a link to a test done to a SYD AWS Server ; Probe 50866 would be the closest to my general location. 

 

Unironically I can only tracert the same server when using WI-FI; and this is the result that I get. 

 

 

Trying to tracert on LAN just shows the first 2 hops and then never resolves the end IP. 

 

What other options are there to help troubleshoot this issue? Could getting a static IP help fix this issue or is this purely a routing problem with the ISP?

 

I have tried to contact support but they lack the technical knowlege and I'd need to supply something a little more concrete about the issues that I'm having.

 

Create new topic
KiwiSurfer
1390 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338220 2-Feb-2025 13:51
Send private message

Might be a red herring, but I wonder why you have a xxx.snap.net.nz address in your trace. You may still be on the old legacy snap ("old" 2degrees) infrastructure? Odd as I thought everyone has been shifted over to the "new" 2degrees (ex-Vocus) network.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
MaxineN
Max
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3338302 2-Feb-2025 17:36
Send private message

To be frank. 2D's LG isn't displaying much info so it's really hard to say what's happened.

 

Here's a random IP I'm currently testing against (and that incredible latency discrepancy against Northcote DC vs Queen Street).

 

 

 

That same EC2 instance on Quic. 

 

 

 

 

2degrees gives up.

 

38-40 MS is what I'd expect from Christchurch so OP you must be further south. Don't happen to be rural do you? In addition is it just Amazon AWS? Google DNS is also in Sydney. See if you find anything similar but you may not find much if you can't pull much. An MTR maybe more helpful.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright