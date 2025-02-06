Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)International packet loss?
mcraenz

1140 posts

Uber Geek


#318645 6-Feb-2025 21:55
Kia ora Folks, 

 

Is anyone else seeing international packet loss/high latency? To the US for example? 

 

Just started for me around 2130 this evening. 






 

leaplae
216 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3340027 6-Feb-2025 22:00
Seeing a whole lot of my customer's fortigate management tunnels drop off, so I'd say, yes.

 
 
 
 

Benoire
2754 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340028 6-Feb-2025 22:00
Yup me too, Nz stuff appears ok but I'm struggling to access international sites and latency is going much higher than normal.

zhangman
16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3340029 6-Feb-2025 22:04
Same here, have to resort to using VPN to resolve 



bash
34 posts

Geek


  #3340030 6-Feb-2025 22:08
Yep it's definitely playing up cant stream anything

mcraenz

1140 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340033 6-Feb-2025 22:13
Skinny mobile seems to be fine, so looks 2degrees specific?






 

bash
34 posts

Geek


  #3340036 6-Feb-2025 22:24
Just to clarify its 2Degrees Fibre not mobile .. 

mcraenz

1140 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340038 6-Feb-2025 22:37
...and it's back.






 

fe31nz
1199 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340039 6-Feb-2025 22:41
Looks like it is fixed now.  I was seeing traffic to the USA trying to go via Singapore but having extreme packet loss on the way.

aspired
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees

  #3340040 6-Feb-2025 22:41
Thanks everyone, should be back to normal now

boosacnoodle
946 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3340098 7-Feb-2025 11:17
Thought I was losing my mind for a moment there.

mcraenz

1140 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340115 7-Feb-2025 12:31
boosacnoodle:

 

Thought I was losing my mind for a moment there.

 

 

Unrelated 😉






 

