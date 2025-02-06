Kia ora Folks,
Is anyone else seeing international packet loss/high latency? To the US for example?
Just started for me around 2130 this evening.
Kia ora Folks,
Is anyone else seeing international packet loss/high latency? To the US for example?
Just started for me around 2130 this evening.
Seeing a whole lot of my customer's fortigate management tunnels drop off, so I'd say, yes.
Yup me too, Nz stuff appears ok but I'm struggling to access international sites and latency is going much higher than normal.
Same here, have to resort to using VPN to resolve
Skinny mobile seems to be fine, so looks 2degrees specific?
...and it's back.
Looks like it is fixed now. I was seeing traffic to the USA trying to go via Singapore but having extreme packet loss on the way.
Thanks everyone, should be back to normal now
Thought I was losing my mind for a moment there.
boosacnoodle:
Thought I was losing my mind for a moment there.
Unrelated 😉