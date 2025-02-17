Requested my mobile number to port-in to a 2D prepaid sim card yesterday.
TXT received saying the transfer will happen at 6:55 PM yesterday.
6:55PM passed and nothing happened.
What is the issue here?
When you say 'nothing happened' what do you mean exactly? Are incoming calls still going to your old number?
It's literally nothing happened
The old SIM card still has reception with its original number
The new SIM card is still with its original number
Did you get an SMS on the original SIM asking you to approve the port?
Yes. I replied "yes". That was before the text saying 6:55pm.
Either port in is being held for X y Z reasons or it's failed.
You'll need to go back to the gaining service provider (2degrees) and ask why.
It's somehow working right now. After 18 hours of the scheduled time
It's somehow working right now. After 18 hours of the scheduled time
IIRC the SLAs for porting are only applicable during business hours so I'm not completely surprised it didn't happen on a Sunday evening, especially if there was something that needed manual verification.
Porting does not happen 24/7 as I understand business hours only
weetbix43: I'm not sure if I am allowed? Apologies if not but I am in the same boat. I sent a request to port to 2degrees Sunday 16 Feb 4.12pm. I got the txt ' we have received a request to move your mobile to another provider' I replied YES. I then got a txt saying it will be transferred over at 16/2 6.11pm 2 hours after.
nothing happened so waited till the next morning , have now been on 3 calls back and forth since, each time someone says give it a few more hours or so.
Could someone from 2degrees help me? I really need this resolved.
@weetbix43 Geekzone is not an official support channel you are best to call 2degrees and request the staff member to log a incident / ticket to the porting Team (Do not hang up till you have an incident number)
You've just gotta persist and get a ticket reference from them, I'm afraid. Plenty of us here work for providers, but this isn't an official support channel so you're just as likely to get help standing on the side of the road with a sign saying "Having 2Degrees Porting Issues, Please Come Fix".
2Degrees should have an internal porting team that this can be referred to, which is why getting a ticket reference is so essential. Then you can follow up on that reference, and push for action.
If for some reason you're not interested in calling them (which is the best way with an urgent issues), try emailing them at Mobile Support: 2degrees@2degrees.nz
weetbix43: Update
I have spoken with 2degrees again. They said it was stuck for someone reason but assured me it will go through within 24 hours.
fingers crossed
Sounds like someone was feeding you BS if they can see it is stuck then someone should be able to push the order thru to complete