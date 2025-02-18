on 7/02/2025 I came to 2Degrees at Westfield Manukau to purchase a Samsung ultra S25 on a 36 month contract.

The current deal on that day was $300 credits ,half price for 6months if sign up for the $65 monthly plan.and a free gift earbuds via redemtion.

As im an exsiting customer the staff offered me 20%off from the $65 monthly plan for the remaining contract length.

I'm happy and go ahead with the deal,but today the bill came and the 20%discount did not apply .

I went to the store and asked them about the offer and the senior staff told me the guy who gave me the offer dont work here, and he not authoried to give me that deal...as He is a back off staff comes from St Luke.After talking to her boss she only can 15% off

I'm planing to file a Disputes tribunal as I'm feeling that I got a scam from them,But I really like to get some opinion what should I really do in my situation.Thanks