2degrees Westfield Manuaku did not houror the deal.
kiwi88Tim

#318760 18-Feb-2025 16:06
on 7/02/2025 I came to 2Degrees at Westfield Manukau to purchase a Samsung ultra S25 on a 36 month contract.

 

The current deal on that day was $300 credits ,half price for 6months if sign up for the $65 monthly plan.and a free gift earbuds via redemtion.

 

As im an exsiting customer the staff  offered me 20%off from the $65 monthly plan for the remaining contract length.

 

I'm happy and go ahead with the deal,but today the bill came and the 20%discount did not apply .

 

I went to the store and asked them about the offer and the senior staff told me the guy who gave me the offer dont work here, and he not authoried to give me that deal...as He is a back off staff comes from St Luke.After talking to her boss she only can 15% off

 

I'm planing to file a Disputes tribunal as I'm feeling that I got a scam from them,But I really like to get some opinion what should I really do in my situation.Thanks

Linux
  #3344296 18-Feb-2025 16:17
@kiwi88Tim Log it with the TDR not the disputes tribunal 

 

Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR)

 
 
 
 

kiwi88Tim

  #3344310 18-Feb-2025 17:19
Thank you,I have sent 2degress an email at tellus@2degrees.nz and wait to see what they respond ,may log another complain from your sugested if problem not solved 

 

Dear 2degrees Customer Service Team,

 

I am writing to formally raise a complaint regarding an issue with the promotional discount on my mobile plan.

 

On 07/02/2025b , I signed up for a new mobile plan and purchased  a new phone deal with  36months  repayment at the 2degrees store in Westfield Manukau Shopping Centre. At the time of sign-up, I was informed by the staff who  name is Enoch  that I would receive a 20% discount on my $65 monthly mobile plan  as part of other  promotion bundle deal .However, after reviewing my bill, I noticed that the discount was not there.

 

When I came to the shop to talk to a senior staff there , I was told that the salesperson who offered me the deal  did not have the authority to offer this promotion since they were from a different branch.And They only argreed to gave me 15% discount instead. I find this explanation unacceptable. As a customer, I should not be penalized for internal miscommunications between your branches. The promotional offer was clearly communicated to me at the time of sign-up, and I made my purchasing decision based on this information. Therefore, I expect 2degrees to honor the full 20% discount for the duration of my contract, as initially promised.

 

I kindly request that this issue be corrected immediately and that the full 20% discount be applied retroactively to my account. Please confirm in writing how and when this matter will be resolved. If I do not receive a satisfactory response, I may consider escalating this issue further, including filing a complaint with the relevant consumer protection authorities.

 

I appreciate your prompt attention to this matter and look forward to your resolution.

 

Best regards,

quickymart
  #3344399 18-Feb-2025 21:23
Does it mention the 20% discount anywhere on the contract or document you signed, or was it just something that the guy said? Hopefully he gave you a written record of it.

 

As to him "not working there", what a cop-out answer that one is 🙄 they should be offering the same deal everywhere, not just at a specific store - which isn't your problem, anyway.



kiwi88Tim

  #3344431 18-Feb-2025 23:38
I asked for the documents printed but the guy told me I'll get it in the email, the sign up deal was quick and smooth which took around 20mins to complete then he gave me the phone,I took the phone home and was busy with setting and transferring files between my old phone and totally forgot to checked the email which the next day I found it in the spam mail box.the contact did not mention about the 20%deal he told me

 

So I went back to the shop the next day,the guy was not there and  two of the other staffs told me to wait till my next bill cycle appears and if it's not showing then coming back to them.I went back again today and a senior staff claimed that the guy who is a backup staff from another shop in St Lukes was not authorized to give me that deal and after she went inside the office to talk to her boss she said that I can only receive 15% off of the mobile plan instead of the 20% I signed up with.

heavenlywild
  #3344444 19-Feb-2025 08:18
Gosh what a shambles from 2D all for the sake of 5%. It costs them more to fluff about than to just give you what you were promised.

 

Hope it works out for you.




kiwi88Tim

  #3344447 19-Feb-2025 08:24
Update: just received a phone call from 2Degrees this morning,They have honoured the deal and agreed to give me 20% 

kiwi88Tim

  #3344448 19-Feb-2025 08:28
also email received from them

 



Linux
  #3344472 19-Feb-2025 11:05
Fantastic

