Hi all - I don't post here much but haven't seen this particular flavour of "what have 2d done when changing my Snap connection" here so hopefully I'm not doubling up.

I'm a long-term 2d broadband customer - started with Southnet in 1996 - so my home connection was on Snap. The office is as well, but it's from 2020 so hasn't got the same pedigree. I have WatchGuard Fireboxes at each end - an M290 at the office and T70 at home - and run an IKEv2 VPN between them. Latency was around 2ms home to office, 3ms over the VPN, so it was basically like having a LAN between work and home.

Last night I had the "we're changing your connection" email which will mean I've been moved from Snap to Slingshot infrastructure today, and I found that latency on the VPN had gotten significantly worse - 19-20ms to the WAN IP at work and 20-23ms across the VPN. A traceroute shows an increase from 3 hops (local router, 2d router, remote address) to 6 hops - the fifth one being the 2d router that used to be the middle hop. The hops are 5ms, 10ms, 10ms, 18ms, 20ms so I'm guessing my traffic is now bouncing around the South Island instead of just routing via Invercargill.

Can anyone confirm what 2d are doing with routing now? And if local routing is no more, is there anyone from 2d who can explain the rationale? I'd have thought that their customer base would have grown not shrunk since taking over Snap in 2016, so whatever customer numbers justified it then surely still justify it now?

I also have a Voyager connection at work (I'm a wholesale reseller), latency from home to that address is 35ms so a bit more work so still worth keeping 2d (and I'm stuck with the home one because my wife is fond of her southnet.co.nz email address!) but it'd be nice to know what's going on.

FWIW support's suggestion after escalating was "restart your router and ONT" so I'll try that tonight although I am skeptical. At least I've still got the same IP address, I see some weren't as lucky.