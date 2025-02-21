Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Upload speed almost 0
nicolasb

Wannabe Geek


#318790 21-Feb-2025 08:58
Hi there,

 

 

 

Since last week, my fiber connection has been very shabby so i decided to run a speed test and the result was : D:900Mbps U:0.04 Mbps ! 

 

I was at Myrepublic before the merge so I kept the TPlink VR1600 provided at that time.

 

Then I contacted 2degrees and things, they told me to use those settings ( see below) but if I enable VLAN (10) It gets worst, no more internet.... To be sure it was not a faulty router, I ve bought  a brand new ASUS RT-AX3000 but the result is quite similar (maybe worst cause internet seems even more unstable) and no internet with vlan enable....

 

Any ideas to bring my Upload back and setup correctly the asus for 2degrees??? Thanks team

 

 

 

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet) **

 

802.1Q: Enabled

 

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

 

802.1P (Priority): 0

 

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

 

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

 

NAT: Enabled

 

  

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3345211 21-Feb-2025 09:52
How are you testing? Phone, laptop? Wireless or Ethernet cable? 

 

Are there other devices that could be using the network - torrents? 




Spyware
Uber Geek

  #3345215 21-Feb-2025 10:15
Connections migrated from MyRepublic do not have vlan tag set.




nicolasb

Wannabe Geek


  #3345220 21-Feb-2025 10:43
Spyware:

 

Connections migrated from MyRepublic do not have vlan tag set.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your reply, so i should just ignore the VLAN thing ? what about the other settings recommended by 2D, should i still try to set my wan in DHCP or in this case PPOE ?



nicolasb

Wannabe Geek


  #3345222 21-Feb-2025 10:46
freitasm:

 

How are you testing? Phone, laptop? Wireless or Ethernet cable? 

 

Are there other devices that could be using the network - torrents? 

 

 

Both... my Iphone over WIFI and Macbookpro connected to LAN straight of the ASUS.... and no other devices, torrent etc etc, my home setup is simple, no mesh, no extender etc etc

Spyware
Uber Geek

  #3345226 21-Feb-2025 11:07
nicolasb:

 

Thanks for your reply, so i should just ignore the VLAN thing ? what about the other settings recommended by 2D, should i still try to set my wan in DHCP or in this case PPOE ?

 

 

You should be using DHCP with no vlan tag set.




nicolasb

Wannabe Geek


  #3345228 21-Feb-2025 11:17
Spyware:

 

nicolasb:

 

Thanks for your reply, so i should just ignore the VLAN thing ? what about the other settings recommended by 2D, should i still try to set my wan in DHCP or in this case PPOE ?

 

 

You should be using DHCP with no vlan tag set.

 

 

Great, thanks... It s my current settings, cause otherwise i don t get internet trough ( red light on my ASUS) but then, any idea why my upload speed is close to 0 and also the internet light on the ASUS is blinking all the time, it should be constant isn it ? 

nicolasb

Wannabe Geek


  #3346273 24-Feb-2025 10:33
Problem solved : it was actually a chorus issue ! Very happy to have upgraded from the tplink rv1600 to the asus rt-ax3000 though, way faster !

