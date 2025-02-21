Hi there,

Since last week, my fiber connection has been very shabby so i decided to run a speed test and the result was : D:900Mbps U:0.04 Mbps !

I was at Myrepublic before the merge so I kept the TPlink VR1600 provided at that time.

Then I contacted 2degrees and things, they told me to use those settings ( see below) but if I enable VLAN (10) It gets worst, no more internet.... To be sure it was not a faulty router, I ve bought a brand new ASUS RT-AX3000 but the result is quite similar (maybe worst cause internet seems even more unstable) and no internet with vlan enable....

Any ideas to bring my Upload back and setup correctly the asus for 2degrees??? Thanks team

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet) **

802.1Q: Enabled

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

802.1P (Priority): 0

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

NAT: Enabled