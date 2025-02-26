Hi all, I want to move to 2Degrees from One NZ. Reason is simply because I'll be saving $20 per month.

I have an old HG659 modem. I emailed 2Degrees to ask if the router would work and they said yes provided I set up with following parameters:





· WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

· 802.1Q: Enabled

· VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

· 802.1P (Priority): 0

· IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

· MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

· NAT: Enabled

So the problem is I can't find anywhere in the modem settings to make these changes. When I login to http://192.168.1.1/ I only see options for an internet "start wizard" and "wlan" settings. I checked all the links and could not find it. I suspect Vodafone has hard coded this parameters and won't let you change them. If anyone has moved from Vodafone to 2Degrees and is using their HG659 then please advise how I can do this also. Thanks