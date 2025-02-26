Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Moving to 2Degrees from One NZ - reuse old HG659 modem
#318842 26-Feb-2025 11:29
Hi all, I want to move to 2Degrees from One NZ. Reason is simply because I'll be saving $20 per month.

 

I have an old HG659 modem. I emailed 2Degrees to ask if the router would work and they said yes provided I set up with following parameters:

 

·         WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

 

·         802.1Q: Enabled

 

·         VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

 

·         802.1P (Priority): 0

 

·         IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

 

·         MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

 

·         NAT: Enabled

 

 

 

So the problem is I can't find anywhere in the modem settings to make these changes. When I login to http://192.168.1.1/ I only see options for an internet "start wizard" and "wlan" settings. I checked all the links and could not find it. I suspect Vodafone has hard coded this parameters and won't let you change them. If anyone has moved from Vodafone to 2Degrees and is using their HG659 then please advise how I can do this also. Thanks 

Buy a new router outright from 2degrees or rent a modem from them, don't reuse that old router. It's really quite a bad router and it sounds like you're a little out of your depth, so you'll be in for a world of hurt with a not very good, unsupported router.




Agreed; it'll work, but you're better off replacing it with a better one if you are able to.




So the problem is I can't find anywhere in the modem settings to make these changes. When I login to http://192.168.1.1/ I only see options for an internet "start wizard" and "wlan" settings. I checked all the links and could not find it. I suspect Vodafone has hard coded this parameters and won't let you change them. If anyone has moved from Vodafone to 2Degrees and is using their HG659 then please advise how I can do this also. Thanks 

 

 

A lot of the recentish Huawei modems have had two users setup, and looking at https://one.nz/faq/log-into-your-modems-web-management-page I'm guessing you're logging in with vodafone/vodafone which is the locked down user.  Per that page you want to login as Admin with a password of @ followed by the last 8 digits of the serial number on the back.

 

Edit: Also do agree with the 'get a newer router' preference, but the above should get you going in the meantime.



Hey, thanks for that! That was the issue. Now that I can login and modify the router settings hopefully I can make the changes and connect through to 2Degrees. As for buying a new router, unfortunately I'm short of funds at the moment. If I can get my old router working maybe I'll buy a new one in the future.

While the HG659 is a POS moving from ONENZ to 2Degrees is a zero touch change for any router settings

 

both support DHCP/VLAN10 so simply churn and it will keep working




You don't necessary need to change anything. 

 

2 degrees  and one nz set up is same 

Buy a cheap fritzbox off Trademe or Market place far better option



HG659 is adequate if you are short of funds. Wifi is not always great, especially if you connect many devices. But as a router for a small number of devices it is ok. 

 

I was able to flash my Vodafone HG659 with firmware from Spark (to use with BigPipe). There was a built-in admin account (not sure if firmware specific or it works on all similar devices): !!Huawei / @HuaweiHgw




