I spotted similar DNS issues in the traffic monitor on my Firebox T70 when I tried switching back to PPPoE from DHCP a couple of days ago to see if it resolved an issue with two of my Ring cameras which started at the same time as being switched from Snap to Slingshot last week. Issues with the Firebox getting DNS from 2d when doing PPPoE, saying it couldn't query those servers; here I have the home and IOT networks using DNS forwarding in the T70, while the work network points to the AD DCs.

I tried switching again this morning and didn't spot those DNS issues, only PPPoE authenticating then dropping.

(Turns out I can no longer connect via PPPoE, but that and the Ring problem that happened when I was switched are other issues entirely that I'm still working on!)