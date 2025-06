Got switched over to the new 2Degrees Mobile app. I was having a play around the new features and tried out the spend limits. I was able to turn them on but as soon as I went to turn them off, I get an error message telling me to try again later. I waited a day and still I'm unable to remove it myself. I called up the help desk who couldn't remove it either.



Any 2Degrees staff here who may be able to help? I'm unable to use my data at the moment