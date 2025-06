I'm not with 2degrees but i have noticed for the last month or so that when i speed test the Auckland 2degrees server or Sky's Auckland server who are linked with Vocus/2degrees i get the same results ping wise.

use to be 2ms give or take now 16ms every time. I suspect something getting routed way off course inside their own network.

Be interesting to see if anyone else is seeing the same as me from external providers.