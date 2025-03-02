turtleattacks

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can the Orbi RBR20 be used as a fibre router?
#318892 2-Mar-2025 10:34
Hi guys, 

I'm needing a fibre router for about six weeks and would like to avoid buying one to reduce e-waste. 

We do have a Orbi RBR20 and I was wondering if I can use that as a fibre router if connected to our ONT?

  #3349173 2-Mar-2025 10:37
Yes.




  #3349191 2-Mar-2025 12:13
Can't seem to get it working. 

Can someone please check my settings?

 

  #3349193 2-Mar-2025 12:25
2Degeees require a vlan tag = 10.




  #3349194 2-Mar-2025 12:37
Thank you. 

Confirmed working.

