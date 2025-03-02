turtleattacks

Hi guys,
I'm needing a fibre router for about six weeks and would like to avoid buying one to reduce e-waste.
We do have a Orbi RBR20 and I was wondering if I can use that as a fibre router if connected to our ONT?
Yes.
Can't seem to get it working.
Can someone please check my settings?
2Degeees require a vlan tag = 10.
Thank you.
Confirmed working.