Can't access 2Degrees Broadband or Mobile app
Brunzy

#318956 8-Mar-2025 15:31
Anyone else having issues with this?

 

Probably the 3rd time it’s happened in the last five years, try to log into the app and get

 

“incorrect username or password “ despite the details being saved in the keychain.

 

Last time I actually had to visit a shop and it took the CSR around 20 minutes to fix it

 

I got a reply to my message with a link to reset my password, which I did multiple times, but no email arrives, and now I’ve noticed my account has increased and I can’t access it, I’ve emailed back twice, but nothing since the 13th of February .

 

 

halper86
  #3351502 8-Mar-2025 15:47
They have consolidated into one app. 

 

2degrees NZ

 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3351503 8-Mar-2025 15:47
@Brunzy On the main 2degrees website selection where you login select ' Forgot Password ' your mobile number may have moved to the new billing platform

 

Make sure you are using the new 2degrees App 

Brunzy

  #3351519 8-Mar-2025 17:52
Linux:

 

@Brunzy On the main 2degrees website selection where you login select ' Forgot Password ' your mobile number may have moved to the new billing platform

 

Make sure you are using the new 2degrees App 

 

 

 

 

Thanks, but what a mission,

 

Deleted both old apps and all passwords in the keychain

 

Did as you suggested forgot password, Think I reset it six times, It kept getting the username wrong, deleted everything again, and all of a sudden, I had four different username and passwords in the keychain.

 

Deleted it all again this time success, Many thanks.



Brunzy

  #3351528 8-Mar-2025 20:27
And now I have six different Username and passwords for 2° in My keychain,

 

Something strange happening with my iPhone, I deleted them all earlier, And have deleted them all again, apart from one.

mrwendel
  #3353385 13-Mar-2025 11:25
I've had the same issues with their apps. Can't log into any of them, including the new one. Also had issues with their website in the past. They truly have the worse 'tech' of any of the phone companies and is a big reason I'm switching as soon as my contract is up.

Linux
  #3353447 13-Mar-2025 12:25
@mrwendel The new 2degrees App works fine I have zero issues viewing home fibre connection and mobile

linw
  #3354789 18-Mar-2025 11:37
I did the forget password thing and can login fine on my PC but not my phone.

 

I have deleted the old app (it worked fine earlier!) and installed the new one but when I run it I get a HTTP error 400. 

 

After a bit I did get to the login screen. The credentials were accepted but it still gave me the 400 error.

 

Tried it again while typing this and now it accepts the credentials but does nothing when I hit the Login button.

 

OK, I can still use the PC but it would be nice to know why my phone login won't work.

 

I have searched for answers but couldn't find any helpful ones.

 

Any ideas?



KiwiSurfer
  #3354803 18-Mar-2025 13:14
mrwendel:

 

I've had the same issues with their apps. Can't log into any of them, including the new one. Also had issues with their website in the past. They truly have the worse 'tech' of any of the phone companies and is a big reason I'm switching as soon as my contract is up.

 

 

I have to agree. Several years ago, VF used to be awful due to being a merger of several companies and inhering so many different systems which took them a long time to properly sort out, but now 2degrees is pretty much going through the same thing post their merger with Vocus.

 

The new app is a disappointment as they migrated over to this new app without making sure it had feature parity with the old one. Still today it pretty much only tells me how many GB i have left -- almost everything else is gone. When I was in Australia recently I wanted to check the account history to make sure they only charged one $8 daily roaming fee -- there was no way for me to find out this information in the app.

 

However going back to OP's issue -- I'm not having any issues signing into the new app.

Brunzy

  #3355268 19-Mar-2025 16:52
linw:

 

I did the forget password thing and can login fine on my PC but not my phone.

 

I have deleted the old app (it worked fine earlier!) and installed the new one but when I run it I get a HTTP error 400. 

 

After a bit I did get to the login screen. The credentials were accepted but it still gave me the 400 error.

 

Tried it again while typing this and now it accepts the credentials but does nothing when I hit the Login button.

 

OK, I can still use the PC but it would be nice to know why my phone login won't work.

 

I have searched for answers but couldn't find any helpful ones.

 

Any ideas?

 

 

 

 

I’d be inclined to delete the app and any information you have kept in your keychain,

 

ie Passwords etc, and start again.

linw
  #3355329 19-Mar-2025 20:03
I am on Android so no keychain. At least, that I know.

 

I have reinstalled the app 3 times.

 

Today it is looking a long time to see if I am human (I am!!) so it looks like it is worried about security. But I don't know what that is about.

 

And, does that match the error 400?

 

I give up. This mystery is beyond my pay grade.

