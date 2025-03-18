I'm told an upstream provider in the US is undertaking some maintenance tonight and traffic may be congested within a potential four hour window.
MattLNZ:
Possibly related to their data breach?
No, I don't think so, it's a network thing.
Hurricane Electric planned maintenance, 18th around 10pm NZT (9am UTC) start time for up to 4 hours. During NZ peak time which isn't great. If it doesn't go ahead then there were 2 backup outage windows for 19th and 20th. I'll update this post when I see the planned outage.
Well I guess that was always a risk with capacity tightly coupled to the non-redundant Hawaiki cable.
MattLNZ:
I think it's been established that it wasn't their data breach, but rather them notifying their customers who had had their accounts accessed due to using known compromised username password combinations.
I wonder if this is why Orcon has been so utterly dreadful tonight...
I didn't see any drops in traffic related to the HE planned notification for last night. I'll check again tonight/tomorrow.
The only outage I can see is related to 2degrees planned work from 1am to 1.30am this morning (19/03). Where Auckland broadband subscribers on 2 specific Chorus handovers would have experienced an outage due to physical fibre work in the Forest Hill Exchange.
My intenet out around 1, 1:30am last night. This explains it.
Cxf:
Is it possible to get these into the 2degrees maintenance page? See the other one was there, but think I was impacted by this. Do a lot of work for the UK so early hours NZ time. Doesn't happen often enough to get a second connection, but would like to know ahead of time so I don't plan meetings for these times.
EDIT: Also be nice if I could subscribe by email.
andysh:
Cxf:
@Andysh Sounds like you want a managed service from 2degrees
Not a managed service. I received email notifications from Quic a couple of weeks before Chorus work that would affect my connection.
Just good service.
Is this outage repeating every 7 days? 18th, 25th, and just now on the 2nd?