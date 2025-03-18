Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Possible 2degrees outage tonight 18 Mar 2025
freitasm

#319059 18-Mar-2025 18:23
I'm told an upstream provider in the US is undertaking some maintenance tonight and traffic may be congested within a potential four hour window.

 

 




MattLNZ
  #3354959 18-Mar-2025 18:27

Possibly related to their data breach?



freitasm

  #3354960 18-Mar-2025 18:28
MattLNZ:

 

Possibly related to their data breach?

 

 

No, I don't think so, it's a network thing.




Cxf

Cxf
  #3354968 18-Mar-2025 18:43
Hurricane Electric planned maintenance, 18th around 10pm NZT (9am UTC) start time for up to 4 hours. During NZ peak time which isn't great. If it doesn't go ahead then there were 2 backup outage windows for 19th and 20th. I'll update this post when I see the planned outage.



yitz
  #3354980 18-Mar-2025 19:27
Well I guess that was always a risk with capacity tightly coupled to the non-redundant Hawaiki cable.

insane
  #3355017 18-Mar-2025 22:19
MattLNZ:

 

Possibly related to their data breach?

 

 

I think it's been established that it wasn't their data breach, but rather them notifying their customers who had had their accounts accessed due to using known compromised username password combinations. 

 

 

Rambaldi
  #3355027 19-Mar-2025 02:49
I wonder if this is why Orcon has been so utterly dreadful tonight...

Cxf

Cxf
  #3355030 19-Mar-2025 07:32
I didn't see any drops in traffic related to the HE planned notification for last night. I'll check again tonight/tomorrow.

 

The only outage I can see is related to 2degrees planned work from 1am to 1.30am this morning (19/03). Where Auckland broadband subscribers on 2 specific Chorus handovers would have experienced an outage due to physical fibre work in the Forest Hill Exchange.

 
 
 
 

reven
  #3355056 19-Mar-2025 09:59
My intenet out around 1, 1:30am last night.   This explains it.

andysh
  #3355218 19-Mar-2025 15:01
Cxf:

 

I didn't see any drops in traffic related to the HE planned notification for last night. I'll check again tonight/tomorrow.

 

The only outage I can see is related to 2degrees planned work from 1am to 1.30am this morning (19/03). Where Auckland broadband subscribers on 2 specific Chorus handovers would have experienced an outage due to physical fibre work in the Forest Hill Exchange.

 

 

 

 

Is it possible to get these into the 2degrees maintenance page? See the other one was there, but think I was impacted by this. Do a lot of work for the UK so early hours NZ time. Doesn't happen often enough to get a second connection, but would like to know ahead of time so I don't plan meetings for these times.

EDIT: Also be nice if I could subscribe by email.




Linux
  #3355222 19-Mar-2025 15:11
andysh:

 

Cxf:

 

I didn't see any drops in traffic related to the HE planned notification for last night. I'll check again tonight/tomorrow.

 

The only outage I can see is related to 2degrees planned work from 1am to 1.30am this morning (19/03). Where Auckland broadband subscribers on 2 specific Chorus handovers would have experienced an outage due to physical fibre work in the Forest Hill Exchange.

 

 

 

 

Is it possible to get these into the 2degrees maintenance page? See the other one was there, but think I was impacted by this. Do a lot of work for the UK so early hours NZ time. Doesn't happen often enough to get a second connection, but would like to know ahead of time so I don't plan meetings for these times.

EDIT: Also be nice if I could subscribe by email.

 

 

@Andysh Sounds like you want a managed service from 2degrees

freitasm

  #3355224 19-Mar-2025 15:14
Not a managed service. I received email notifications from Quic a couple of weeks before Chorus work that would affect my connection. 

 

Just good service.




xor

xor
  #3359605 2-Apr-2025 02:29
Is this outage repeating every 7 days? 18th, 25th, and just now on the 2nd?

