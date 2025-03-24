Kia ora,



I'm a home 2degrees fibre customer, and I'm having trouble making progress on an issue. I can't serve websites at anything other than the default ports of 80 or 443.



I used to have a static IP address with 2degrees, and from that I was able to serve websites at various ports around 8000-9000.



When 2degrees did their account back-end change last year, my account got deactivated briefly, and when my connection was reactivated I lost my static IP. 2degrees then re-added it for me (although sadly I used to have it for free, now I have to pay).



Since then, I've been unable to host websites at anything other than 80 or 443.



It's the same router as I was using previously, but just to check, I swapped it out with another router. The web server host is the same as previously. Even if I set my web server in a DMZ and forward all traffic, only 80 and 443 get through.



The only thing of note is that last year my static IP was in the range 202.124.x.x but now is 110.44.x.x.



I've called 2degrees to ask for help and they removed the static IP then re-added it, this didn't help.



This is really important to me so I'm willing to change from 2degrees if I can't get this resolved, but otherwise they've been fine generally (just exceptionally slow), so would prefer to not change if I don't have to - i.e. replies telling me to go another ISP are less helpful than replies suggesting how to resolve this with 2degrees - but if that's the answer then good to know too.



Thanks in advance!

