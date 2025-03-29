Hi All



Recently a friend and I have noticed our ping for FFXIV jump from 150ms to 277ms to the North American Data center (IP 204.2.29.7)

Usually we both play with VPN's too make things a fair bit more bareable. But recently we've noticed this spike (alongside VPN node routing changing on my end)



Both of us are on 2Degrees and a general CMD ping test gives us the below.



2Degrees Ping test





TraceRT





Just curious if anyone else on 2 Degrees is also having this issue and what would be the best way to go about reporting it to more proper channels than general customer support to investigate the issue.



I am also unsure if this is effecting any other games at a larger scale as this is the only game I directly connect to a NA Data center for.



Apologies if this is not in the correct section to post, given its seems to be 2Degrees specific I though to post here first.

If it needs to be moved I will do so appropriately upon request.



Cheers.



Updated with Trace RT (removed other ping test as non helpful)