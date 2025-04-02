Hi all, I'm currently testing 2Degrees network performance in places where I live, work, and visit regularly by going dual SIM with my existing Spark connection. I'm using Android's signal strength reporting (the decibel reading, not "bars"), and speedtest.net + fast.com to benchmark performance. I've found that there were urban locations close to 2D sites where signal strength was significantly worse than to Spark sites that were further away.

I checked the bands in use and found that in these areas, the 2D SIM was only using 1800MHz (Band 3) while the Spark one was using 700MHz (Band 28). I checked using GIS Geek NZ and saw that in some of the places I was visiting (including towns with several towers) 2D wasn't using band 28 on their urban towers. Looking elsewhere I see urban towers where 2D is using band 28. I've found old threads talking about new 2D towers having 700MHz/Band 28 equipment, while old ones are being upgraded to include band 28.

Is it a safe assumption to assume if I see entire towns or suburbs where every tower there still only has Band 3, that a band 28 upgrade is planned for one or more of those towers? Does 2D publish a list of planned upgrades anywhere?