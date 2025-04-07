Hey there,
I have this Sim that came free with a phone I bought a few years ago. Never needed to use it so seeing if it's something I can sell. However I'm unsure - would this still be valid and if so, would there be any demand for such a card?
Did the SIM come packaged in the normal cardboard? Some providers (I know One do, can't remember about 2degrees) have a SIM expiration date on the printed panel that includes the assigned SIM & phone numbers.
It is in plastic wrap and looks exactly like this one on The Warehouse's website: https://images.app.goo.gl/pdSCR
2degrees $85 Monthly Prepay Plan SIM
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/s/twl/product/R2604338.html