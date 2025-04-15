Starting a few days ago, I simply cannot access multiple microsoft subsites - specifically answers.microsoft.com. It was working fine and I had an open question/discussion there and this weekend I went to access it and all I get is a "Request is Blocked" message.

This users has a recent post of a similar issue https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftedge/forum/all/why-am-i-receiving-the-message-the-request-is/0319b4f8-506b-44b1-a4b1-6e2903b286f3

It is network wide. It doesn't matter if I'm using my iPhone, iPad, Windows Desktop, Macbook, etc... I thought maybe it was a @2Degrees DNS issue like @NickMack was reporting as I noticed I still had 111.69.69.69 hardcoded into my routers DHCP server, but 2D now seems to be offering 202.180.64.10. I tried using the new 2D DNS server with no effect. Using Cloudflare or Google DNS doesn't help either. And browser doesn't matter (Chrome, Edge, FireFox, Brave). If I jump onto any other VPN connection outside my home network, I can instantly access the site?