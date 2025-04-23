Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus) 2Degrees band query
moosee

Geek


#319421 23-Apr-2025 16:18
Hi, I have automated window blinds running from an Automate Pulse controller connected to a wi-fi modem. I would like to run them from my 2Degrees mobile phone instead of the wi-fi modem but the hub will only work on a 2.4GHz band and I cannot get it to connect to my phone. 

 

 

 

I also have an Eufy security camera that also requires a 2.4GHz band which DOES connect to my phone.

 

 

 

Can someone advise whether my 2Degrees phone runs on a 2.4GHz band please? I have tried searching but am unable to understand the jargon. 

 

 

 

Thanks.

Behodar
  #3366852 23-Apr-2025 16:31
You have not specified the make or model of your phone, but the vast majority - if not all - support 2.4 GHz.

 

However, what do you mean by this? "I would like to run them from my 2Degrees mobile phone instead of the wi-fi modem".

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3366858 23-Apr-2025 16:40
As above. What are you trying to achieve?

 

Do you want to run you phone hotspot all the time for those devices to connect? This means they won't work if your phone is not around or turned off.

 

What's the problem of using the router WiFi? 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3366859 23-Apr-2025 16:41
Also, 2degrees has nothing to do with the.phone hotspot. This is managed from your phone and 2degreeschas no control or access to it. 

 

Also not all mobile plans support hotspot so your devices might not have Internet access if your account does not have hotspot functionality enabled. 




moosee

Geek


  #3366861 23-Apr-2025 16:46
Sorry, I have got an iPhone running IOS  18.4.1. The automated blinds run from a hub that is connected wirelessly to a wireless modem which I would like to change to connect to my iPhone instead, except that it will not connect hence wondering whether the band is different. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3366862 23-Apr-2025 16:48
But is still unclear what problem would you be solving by doing it this way? It will make it harder to connect, unavailable when not at home so remote control will not be available and more. 




