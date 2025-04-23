Hi, I have automated window blinds running from an Automate Pulse controller connected to a wi-fi modem. I would like to run them from my 2Degrees mobile phone instead of the wi-fi modem but the hub will only work on a 2.4GHz band and I cannot get it to connect to my phone.
I also have an Eufy security camera that also requires a 2.4GHz band which DOES connect to my phone.
Can someone advise whether my 2Degrees phone runs on a 2.4GHz band please? I have tried searching but am unable to understand the jargon.
Thanks.