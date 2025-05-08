Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Does slingshot still offer a VOIP-compatible router? What are the alternatives to adding VOIP if they don't?
JohnLewis

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319568 8-May-2025 16:24
Send private message quote this post

The physical wifi button on the netcom router slingshot provided us has broken and we would like better parental controls for devices on our network.

 

We purchased a TP-Link Archer AX55, but realised after the fact that it doesn't have the VOIP port we use to connect our landline. We'd like to take advantage of the better parental controls that this router offers, but we need to keep the VOIP landline.

 

Does slingshot offer an option with VOIP port? I wasn't able to find one in their list of supplied routers.

 

Alternatively, does anyone know how one might add slingshot VOIP to the AX55? What sort of hardware might be required?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3371523 8-May-2025 16:48
Send private message quote this post

Put the Netcom behind the new router perhaps? Just set the WAN connection to untagged DHCP.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
djtOtago
1131 posts

Uber Geek


  #3371526 8-May-2025 16:59
Send private message quote this post

If your "Landline" is supplied by Slingshot ask them to move it to the phone port on the fibre ONT. Then you can use any router you like.

JohnLewis

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3371540 8-May-2025 17:50
Send private message quote this post

Thanks @djtOtago, I didn't know this was possible. Your ISP can lodge a ticket with chorus and it takes around 48 hours for the change to be made. There isn't an obvious phone port (labelled phone) on the fibre optical network terminal (ONT), but there are a few sockets that look like they'd physically accept the cable. Hopefully chorus will tell me which one to use.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright