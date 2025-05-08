The physical wifi button on the netcom router slingshot provided us has broken and we would like better parental controls for devices on our network.

We purchased a TP-Link Archer AX55, but realised after the fact that it doesn't have the VOIP port we use to connect our landline. We'd like to take advantage of the better parental controls that this router offers, but we need to keep the VOIP landline.

Does slingshot offer an option with VOIP port? I wasn't able to find one in their list of supplied routers.

Alternatively, does anyone know how one might add slingshot VOIP to the AX55? What sort of hardware might be required?