I am on slingshot fibre and I have a NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router
is there a particular type or style of switchbox I should get to add 5 more links
Network switch you mean ?
8 port gigabit at a minimum. Oodles of them on PBTech.
If money no object and want to be a bit future proof, then look at 2.5Gb or better units, but remember, your devices (and internet if you want to see the extra speed in every day life) would also need to support 2.5Gb to take advantage of it.
Netgear, Dlink are common brands.
IMO just go with an 8-port gigabit if your answer to the last three questions is "no". Cheap and cheerful with no bells and whistles and only $34 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1004/TP-Link-TL-SG108-8-Port-101001000Mbps-Desktop-Swit