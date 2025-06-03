Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Particular type or style Switch box
#319797 3-Jun-2025 14:45
I am on slingshot fibre and I have a NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router

 

is there a particular type or style of switchbox I should get  to add 5 more links

 

 




  #3380189 3-Jun-2025 14:54
Network switch you mean ?

 

8 port gigabit at a minimum. Oodles of them on PBTech.

 

If money no object and want to be a bit future proof, then look at 2.5Gb or better units, but remember, your devices (and internet if you want to see the extra speed in every day life) would also need to support 2.5Gb to take advantage of it. 

 

Netgear, Dlink are common brands.

 

 




  #3380201 3-Jun-2025 15:40
  1. How many links do you need? (Remember one will be taken for uplink)
  2. Do you need PoE? 
  3. Do you need speed faster than gigabit?
  4. Do you need a VLAN-aware switch? 

 

IMO just go with an 8-port gigabit if your answer to the last three questions is "no". Cheap and cheerful with no bells and whistles and only $34 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1004/TP-Link-TL-SG108-8-Port-101001000Mbps-Desktop-Swit

 

 




