Twice tonight I have lost internet access without seeing my WAN link drop. All indications from router were that everything was up and running just fine. It had an IP and appeared to be all good...and then just packets stopped flowing for about 3-5 minutes. While I was in middle of running some traceroutes, everything started flowing again. Was fine for about 3 hours and then just happened again now.

It's pretty odd and feels like maybe something going on inside the core networks at 2D?