I’ve been with 2Degrees broadband a really, really, really long time. It used to be called Snap and before that I think something else.

I like this company, I never have any trouble with them. We went from copper to VDSL to fibre with them.

We’re retired and so are careful with money.

Every year I ring up the customer retention team and negotiate a new 12 month deal. Some people are far more pleasant to deal with than others. Sometimes it feels like a wrestling match and can be quite confusing. So it’s not exactly my favourite call to make and I was putting it off.

A big thank you to Samuel G this time around who was super efficient, straight forward and friendly. I’m not really a morning person and I hadn’t had breakfast yet and it was STILL a great experience. Samuel even thought to give me the date to ring up on next year to do it all over again. I put it on my calendar for 2026.

Thanks again, Samuel G. I hope 2Degrees sees how good you are at your job and I look forward to talking to you next year.