Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Samsung S24: Australian version in NZ
kaczor47

93 posts

Master Geek


#319813 5-Jun-2025 08:56
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 


Does anyone have experience using the Aussie version of Samsung S24 (SM-S921BZKEATS) in NZ (2deg)? 

 

Comparing the Aussie and Kiwi models (SM-S921BZKEATS vs SM-S921BZKCXNZ) my understanding is that the differences are confined to firmware only (ie they have the same radio specs). 

 

My conversations with AI suggest that the issues may be related to band optimization and possibly VoLTE, but I wasn't able to verify this anywhere myself. Hoping for some first hand experience or maybe some 2deg insiders can help :)

(I want to avoid flashing firmware during the warranty period)

 

Thanks in advance!

Create new topic
SaltyNZ
8146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3380640 5-Jun-2025 09:43
Send private message quote this post

If it loads a 2degrees carrier bundle when you put a SIM in it, it will probably be fine - because yes, Australia and NZ use all the same bands. If it doesn't load a carrier bundle YMMV; it may or may not work on VoLTE.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
kaczor47

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3380642 5-Jun-2025 09:58
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, much appreciate the reply.
I guess the follow up is... any way to find out if it will load the 2D carrier bundle?

SaltyNZ
8146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3380696 5-Jun-2025 10:50
Send private message quote this post

I'm an iPhone guy so I can neither confirm nor deny, I'm afraid. You might have to flash it.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



Andib
1356 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3380701 5-Jun-2025 11:21
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure if it's still the case as I've been on iPhone for years, but in the past provided the models were identical (excluding the firmware) you could download the official NZ carrier firmware and flash it using ODIN and it would function like a NZ purchased model.

 

Edit: PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK.
https://samfw.com/firmware/SM-S921B/XNZ

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright