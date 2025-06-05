Hi,



Does anyone have experience using the Aussie version of Samsung S24 (SM-S921BZKEATS) in NZ (2deg)?

Comparing the Aussie and Kiwi models (SM-S921BZKEATS vs SM-S921BZKCXNZ) my understanding is that the differences are confined to firmware only (ie they have the same radio specs).

My conversations with AI suggest that the issues may be related to band optimization and possibly VoLTE, but I wasn't able to verify this anywhere myself. Hoping for some first hand experience or maybe some 2deg insiders can help :)



(I want to avoid flashing firmware during the warranty period)

Thanks in advance!