On the internet a few years back there was those for setting pin and those that say not worth the effort or trouble
Can I have a current feeling to set the pin on sims or to leave alone?
On the internet a few years back there was those for setting pin and those that say not worth the effort or trouble
Can I have a current feeling to set the pin on sims or to leave alone?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
never have, cant see why?
maybe share why you are asking the question
I don't bother. You can lock the handset remotely, and you can bar the account with a phone call or the self-care web site.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
I do for one reason removal of SIM card into another handset and get MFA SMS
Handset lock does not lock down the SIM card