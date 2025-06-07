Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
To set a Sim pin or not to?
#319849 7-Jun-2025 17:10
On the internet a few years back there was those for setting pin and those that say not worth the effort or trouble

 

Can I have a current feeling to set the pin on sims or to leave alone?




Jase2985
  #3381606 7-Jun-2025 17:43
never have, cant see why?

 

 

 

maybe share why you are asking the question

 
 
 
 

SaltyNZ
  #3381607 7-Jun-2025 17:43
I don't bother. You can lock the handset remotely, and you can bar the account with a phone call or the self-care web site.




Linux
  #3381611 7-Jun-2025 17:50
I do for one reason removal of SIM card into another handset and get MFA SMS

 

Handset lock does not lock down the SIM card

