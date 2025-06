I'm back, with more networking issues.

I am not sure that it's only 2Degrees as I know of one person who's having the same issue on Spark but some websites are failing to load.

The two examples I currently have are

https://www.talos.dev

https://mui.com/

Some partial outage going on? I'm seeing issues on both 2Degrees Mobile and Broadband.

VPN within NZ, same issue, VPN to Australia, working.