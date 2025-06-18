Both my wife's and my cell phone have disconnected from the 2degrees mobile network early this evening. I can still place calls through Wifi Calling. We both use 5G or 4G.

Trying to login to her account says there are no active connections.

We are in central Karori Wellington

Anyone else in Karori having problems before i try to call them?

PS tried calling them via their call centre but the answering software does not recognise touch tone keypad #s used through wifi calling so i can't get past the first hurdle.