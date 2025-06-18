Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Two Degrees Outage 18 June 2025 late afternoon?
#319960 18-Jun-2025 17:35
Both my wife's and my cell phone have disconnected from the 2degrees mobile network early this evening. I can still place calls through Wifi Calling. We both use 5G or 4G.

 

Trying to login to her account says there are no active connections.

 

 

 

We are in central Karori Wellington

 

Anyone else in Karori having problems before i try to call them?

 

 

 

PS tried calling them via their call centre but the answering software does not recognise touch tone keypad #s used through wifi calling so i can't get past the first hurdle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3385368 18-Jun-2025 21:07
@Tatou Have you checked the Status page?

 

I can see some planned work in Wellington region

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/network-status

 

Maori bank, Wellington

 

Paparangi, Wellington



  #3385369 18-Jun-2025 21:14
Titirangi Road Wellington, Gladys Scott Place Wellington

  #3385370 18-Jun-2025 21:36
Linux:

 

@Tatou Have you checked the Status page?

 

I can see some planned work in Wellington region

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/network-status

 

Maori bank, Wellington

 

Paparangi, Wellington

 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

I didn't anything for 18th except from 11pm and for 3G

 

As stated I am in Karori Wellington

 

Sigh........

 

I will have to get another phone to be able to ring them 

 

 



  #3385374 18-Jun-2025 22:05
Wait for tomorrow morning good chance it will be sorted by then

  #3385375 18-Jun-2025 22:15
Linux:

 

Titirangi Road Wellington

 

 

 

Do you mean Tirangi Road? It's next to the airport (I used to live on it).

  #3385381 18-Jun-2025 22:43
quickymart:

 

Linux:

 

Titirangi Road Wellington

 

 

 

Do you mean Tirangi Road? It's next to the airport (I used to live on it).

 

 

This is a copy & paste from 2degrees status page

  #3385393 19-Jun-2025 08:07
They got it wrong then 😀

 
 
 
 

  #3385404 19-Jun-2025 09:22
Thanks for all those who commented

 

 

 

It appears to be driver error :-) . The new UI 7 update on the Samsung appears to show the 5G icon only when data is being used through the phone network. When you are using a WIFI network the 5G icon disappears. I am sure both icons previously co-existed. The network signal strength bar still shows phone signal strength though

 

 

 

I should have left the home wifi network to test it last night but going out from the house this morning the 5G icon appeared. 

 

I was sidetracked as logging into my wifes 2 degrees account stated there was no active connection. 

 

 

 

Anyway all working

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     

 

 

