Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees SIM "pre-registered" and unusable
shk292

2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319988 23-Jun-2025 18:55
Send private message quote this post

I wanted to set up a hotspot at a remote location over the weekend so picked up a 2degrees SIM on the way, thinking their $5 pack would be good for low use data.  Put it in an old phone I've previously used for this purpose and... unable to connect to network.  That's odd, so I checked the 2d network had good coverage in that location, then tried again, and with another phone.  Still no luck, so I'm unable to achieve what I was hoping to do.

 

Today I phoned the 2degrees customer "care" number to find that, in short, they don't care.  Apparently, this number has been "pre-registered" and I therefore have to either take it into a store to get it fixed, or buy another SIM.  I suggested perhaps they could send me another SIM, given they had sold me a faulty one, but that's not going to happen.

 

Only $5 and/or half an hour of my time to sort this out, I know, but still quite annoying.  And I'm curious to know:

 

 - how does a SIM get "pre-registered" when it is sealed in packaging in a rack in a service station

 

 - what magical powers does the 2degrees store have that the customer line don't have?  What difference does my physical presence at a shop make?

Create new topic
Linux
11316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3386461 23-Jun-2025 19:00
Send private message quote this post

Customer service gets calls from a customer that had a mobile number that was deactivated for non topup and then number is recycled customer wants the mobile number back so staff do a SIM swap on the number to stop the customer screaming and yelling at them!

 

Saw this 100s of times during my time at Vodafone

 

The store will not be able to do anything



shk292

2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3386462 23-Jun-2025 19:05
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Customer service gets calls from a customer that had a mobile number that was deactivated for non topup and then number is recycled customer wants the mobile number back so staff do a SIM swap on the number to stop the customer screaming and yelling at them!

 

Saw this 100s of times during my time at Vodafone

 

The store will not be able to do anything

 

 

That makes sense, thanks

 

If the store just gives me a new SIM that works, that will do.  Still annoying as I need to make another visit to set up the hotspot

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3386465 23-Jun-2025 20:07
Send private message quote this post

One NZ SIMs have an if not activated by expiry date marked on the outside label, I assume it gets re-made after that date. Do you know if the SIM card is expired?



shk292

2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3386480 23-Jun-2025 22:04
Send private message quote this post

yitz:

 

One NZ SIMs have an if not activated by expiry date marked on the outside label, I assume it gets re-made after that date. Do you know if the SIM card is expired?

 

 

No date on the label, just the PUK code and the mobile number

Linux
11316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3386482 23-Jun-2025 22:10
Send private message quote this post

I'm sure 2degrees Prepaid SIMs / mobile numbers that are preactive don't expire

Goosey
2801 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3386526 24-Jun-2025 07:04
Send private message quote this post

If you have the time and energy, you should push for a free swap.

 

its not your problem and you shouldn’t have to pay.

 

you purchased in good faith and it was not functioning or fit for purpose.

 

the remedy suggested although a hassle is sufficient, but it shouldn’t have to incur you shelling out another $5 to replace the SIM

richms
28086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3386595 24-Jun-2025 12:06
Send private message quote this post

Back when there was a place called dick smith, they had a bowl outside of 2degrees sims for the taking. I and a friend took a whole lot of them.

 

2 years later, they were all dead and would not activate. This is not a new thing that happens.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
shk292

2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3386608 24-Jun-2025 12:24
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone for the comments, it's good to understand how this happens. I think I'll try phoning the number for the SIM to see if it has been allocated elsewhere. 

 

My intention is to call in at a 2D shop and insist on a free replacement SIM. I'll report back on how this goes

shk292

2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3387337 26-Jun-2025 22:11
Send private message quote this post

Just up complete the story, I tried calling the number on the sim and got a recorded message “the voicemail mailbox could not be reached” or similar. Went into a 2d shop and got it swapped for a new sim with a different number. This works OK, but only when I got home did I realise that they had swapped my $5 sim for a $0 one. So, still seen out of $5 by the “fighting for fair” company but not with the time to pursue that.

 

 All in, not the best experience but I guess sometimes things just don’t work smoothly

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387342 26-Jun-2025 22:33
Send private message quote this post

I don't recall 2degrees SIMs ever coming with $5 credit?

 

Must have been some limited time promo SKU if so.

robjg63
4092 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3387354 27-Jun-2025 02:38
Send private message quote this post

Had a quick look online and Warehouse stationery and The Warehouse both show 'multi SIM' at $5.00 each.

 

Just fits three different sizes. Doesn't say it comes with any credit....

 

Mind you - they are on special at $1 at Harvey Norman and $3.99 at NL.

 

None of them mention any credit either....

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8293 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387464 27-Jun-2025 08:12
Send private message quote this post

None of the last half a dozen 2degrees SIM cards I've bought included credit. $5 is just to buy the SIM.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Linux
11316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387571 27-Jun-2025 09:36
Send private message quote this post

I am not aware of any 2degrees prepaid SIMs that come with any credit as well

shk292

2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3387614 27-Jun-2025 12:52
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like my mistake then, I thought that’s what it said on the packaging but I no longer have that

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright