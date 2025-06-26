Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees reception. Any way to boost my signal?
Haydz117

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320014 26-Jun-2025 11:31
Send private message quote this post

Hi. Any possible way to increase my reception level at my house? I'm relying on just 2degrees data plan at the moment for mobile use and internet. Any ideas how I can improve this so I could stream some video?

Create new topic
Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3387169 26-Jun-2025 11:43
Send private message quote this post

With zero information re: location and signal levels all anyone can say is shift house or add antennas - external variety on a 4G router.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Haydz117

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387172 26-Jun-2025 11:52
Send private message quote this post

Getting 1 to 2 bars signal. Location rural Franklin/south Auckland 

Asteros
237 posts

Master Geek


  #3387174 26-Jun-2025 11:56
Send private message quote this post

You did ask this question back in 2024. There was an external antenna recommended. Did you try installing it?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=42&topicId=312591 



Asteros
237 posts

Master Geek


  #3387176 26-Jun-2025 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Someone recently asked about adding an antenna for a Spark Modem. This might help:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=302716&page_no=3 

Haydz117

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387179 26-Jun-2025 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Sorry my previous question was about my parents 2degrees internet through the modem. They have since switched to starlink. This question is more about if it's possible to boost mobile reception for mobile phone.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387180 26-Jun-2025 12:21
Send private message quote this post

Haydz117:

 

Sorry my previous question was about my parents 2degrees internet through the modem. They have since switched to starlink. This question is more about if it's possible to boost mobile reception for mobile phone.

 

 

What kind of phone? Do you want improved reception for phone calls?

 

Have you tried turning Voice over Wi-Fi if the phone supports it?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Haydz117

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387181 26-Jun-2025 12:23
Send private message quote this post

Sorry that's the issue. I don't have wifi currently. Purely relying on my mobile phone and it's hotspot for my connectivity at the moment.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387183 26-Jun-2025 12:30
Send private message quote this post

Whats your budget? I install Cel-Fi mobile repeater systems. Tyoically your are looking at around $4000+ for supply and full instalaltion. This will give you excellent indoor coverage.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

tripper1000
1611 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387226 26-Jun-2025 16:09
Send private message quote this post

1) If you are on 2degrees account, don't forget you can share your account data with another SIM at no extra cost. In my family bach, the coverage is bad so I have shared my data with a SIM in a 4G modem (Huawei B618?), put the modem in a sweet spot in a window (maybe you can add an external antenna) then used the modems WiFi to get good data all around the house. (Bonus: this also facilitates using the Chrome-Cast).

 

But...

 

2) It could be that your phone doesn't have/isn't using the optimum band for your area. Have you confirmed this?

 

If you are running a Samsung and when you are at in the problem area you can dial *#*#0011# and it will show you what frequency it is using. Next check GIS.geek.nz to confirm this matches the (lowest) frequency on the towers near you. Generally and ideally in remote areas, the phone should be capable of/using 4G band 28 (700 MHz). Band's 1 and 3 are best when you are near the tower but don't have the range of bands 8 and 28 for distant, rural areas. If your phone doesn't have band 28, it will do it's best with the other bands, because a flaky connection is better than no connection. 

 

If your phone is unable to use band 28, you likely need to change phones to one that can. 

 

(When researching the phones capabilities, you may need exact model number not just the headline model since the "same" phone for different area's of the world can have different bands. This is also the gauntlet you run with parallel imported phones).

 

3) Also, is your phones coverage similar to other phones at home? If other phones get better coverage it could indicate a fault with your phone. (I've had the coverage go bad after dropping phones).

 

edit: you/your.

 

 

Haydz117

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3387265 26-Jun-2025 18:31
Send private message quote this post

Thats an amazing idea regarding getting a copy of the Sim with a modem. I think this would work for me. Cheers thanks very much for the help. I'll just need to look into what external antenna to get.

tripper1000
1611 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387467 27-Jun-2025 08:23
Send private message quote this post

If you can find a sweet-spot where your phone gets decent data and you can somehow put a modem in the same spot (might not necessarily be inside the house), you might not need an external antenna. 

 

In my case, and when I first started out, I already had a battery powered modem and I put it in an elevated position (on top of a water tank that was higher than the house) inside a plastic box to protect it from rain.

coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387578 27-Jun-2025 09:51
Send private message quote this post

Haydz117:

 

Thats an amazing idea regarding getting a copy of the Sim with a modem. I think this would work for me. Cheers thanks very much for the help. I'll just need to look into what external antenna to get.

 

 

This: 8dBi Dual Polarised 698-960/1710-2700Mhz 3G/4G/LTE Antenna | Antennas 

 

and 2x cables: N-Male to SMA-Male 10 Metre Pigtail | Coax Cables 

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8295 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387731 27-Jun-2025 21:17
Send private message quote this post

Haydz117:

 

 

 

Thats an amazing idea regarding getting a copy of the Sim with a modem. I think this would work for me. Cheers thanks very much for the help. I'll just need to look into what external antenna to get.

 

 

 

 

 

 

To clarify, it's not a "copy of the SIM". You simply get a prepay SIM for use in the 4G modem, and share the data from your On Account plan with it.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright