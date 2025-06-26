1) If you are on 2degrees account, don't forget you can share your account data with another SIM at no extra cost. In my family bach, the coverage is bad so I have shared my data with a SIM in a 4G modem (Huawei B618?), put the modem in a sweet spot in a window (maybe you can add an external antenna) then used the modems WiFi to get good data all around the house. (Bonus: this also facilitates using the Chrome-Cast).

But...

2) It could be that your phone doesn't have/isn't using the optimum band for your area. Have you confirmed this?

If you are running a Samsung and when you are at in the problem area you can dial *#*#0011# and it will show you what frequency it is using. Next check GIS.geek.nz to confirm this matches the (lowest) frequency on the towers near you. Generally and ideally in remote areas, the phone should be capable of/using 4G band 28 (700 MHz). Band's 1 and 3 are best when you are near the tower but don't have the range of bands 8 and 28 for distant, rural areas. If your phone doesn't have band 28, it will do it's best with the other bands, because a flaky connection is better than no connection.

If your phone is unable to use band 28, you likely need to change phones to one that can.

(When researching the phones capabilities, you may need exact model number not just the headline model since the "same" phone for different area's of the world can have different bands. This is also the gauntlet you run with parallel imported phones).

3) Also, is your phones coverage similar to other phones at home? If other phones get better coverage it could indicate a fault with your phone. (I've had the coverage go bad after dropping phones).

