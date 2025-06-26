Hi. Any possible way to increase my reception level at my house? I'm relying on just 2degrees data plan at the moment for mobile use and internet. Any ideas how I can improve this so I could stream some video?
With zero information re: location and signal levels all anyone can say is shift house or add antennas - external variety on a 4G router.
Getting 1 to 2 bars signal. Location rural Franklin/south Auckland
You did ask this question back in 2024. There was an external antenna recommended. Did you try installing it?
Someone recently asked about adding an antenna for a Spark Modem. This might help:
Sorry my previous question was about my parents 2degrees internet through the modem. They have since switched to starlink. This question is more about if it's possible to boost mobile reception for mobile phone.
Sorry my previous question was about my parents 2degrees internet through the modem. They have since switched to starlink. This question is more about if it's possible to boost mobile reception for mobile phone.
What kind of phone? Do you want improved reception for phone calls?
Have you tried turning Voice over Wi-Fi if the phone supports it?
Sorry that's the issue. I don't have wifi currently. Purely relying on my mobile phone and it's hotspot for my connectivity at the moment.
1) If you are on 2degrees account, don't forget you can share your account data with another SIM at no extra cost. In my family bach, the coverage is bad so I have shared my data with a SIM in a 4G modem (Huawei B618?), put the modem in a sweet spot in a window (maybe you can add an external antenna) then used the modems WiFi to get good data all around the house. (Bonus: this also facilitates using the Chrome-Cast).
But...
2) It could be that your phone doesn't have/isn't using the optimum band for your area. Have you confirmed this?
If you are running a Samsung and when you are at in the problem area you can dial *#*#0011# and it will show you what frequency it is using. Next check GIS.geek.nz to confirm this matches the (lowest) frequency on the towers near you. Generally and ideally in remote areas, the phone should be capable of/using 4G band 28 (700 MHz). Band's 1 and 3 are best when you are near the tower but don't have the range of bands 8 and 28 for distant, rural areas. If your phone doesn't have band 28, it will do it's best with the other bands, because a flaky connection is better than no connection.
If your phone is unable to use band 28, you likely need to change phones to one that can.
(When researching the phones capabilities, you may need exact model number not just the headline model since the "same" phone for different area's of the world can have different bands. This is also the gauntlet you run with parallel imported phones).
3) Also, is your phones coverage similar to other phones at home? If other phones get better coverage it could indicate a fault with your phone. (I've had the coverage go bad after dropping phones).
edit: you/your.
Thats an amazing idea regarding getting a copy of the Sim with a modem. I think this would work for me. Cheers thanks very much for the help. I'll just need to look into what external antenna to get.
If you can find a sweet-spot where your phone gets decent data and you can somehow put a modem in the same spot (might not necessarily be inside the house), you might not need an external antenna.
In my case, and when I first started out, I already had a battery powered modem and I put it in an elevated position (on top of a water tank that was higher than the house) inside a plastic box to protect it from rain.
Thats an amazing idea regarding getting a copy of the Sim with a modem. I think this would work for me. Cheers thanks very much for the help. I'll just need to look into what external antenna to get.
This: 8dBi Dual Polarised 698-960/1710-2700Mhz 3G/4G/LTE Antenna | Antennas
and 2x cables: N-Male to SMA-Male 10 Metre Pigtail | Coax Cables
Thats an amazing idea regarding getting a copy of the Sim with a modem. I think this would work for me. Cheers thanks very much for the help. I'll just need to look into what external antenna to get.
To clarify, it's not a "copy of the SIM". You simply get a prepay SIM for use in the 4G modem, and share the data from your On Account plan with it.
No matter where you go, there you are.