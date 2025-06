Or just stay in flight mode and rely on WiFi and Wifi-calling when required? Worked for me when I was in AU recently for 6 days; WiFi is normally a given in most accommodation, etc.

Alternatively, buy a local SIM at the airport on arrival - should be able to do that for half the price (i.e. around $25, I'd expect).

The real cunning plan is to take a 2nd phone if you've got a spare; pop the local SIM into that one, and then use it as the wireless hotspot for the WiFi calling for your "main" phone (which stays in flight mode as advised)....