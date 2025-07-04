Anyone else disappointed in the information now being provided on the new Pay Monthly account bills?

Previously, the old bill up gave a wealth of information, calls made, texts sent, data used.

Now, I get what can only be described as a bill for idiots.

No Calls

No texts used\sent

No Data usage

Only previous charges and current charges.

It wouldn't be so bad if the Billing information matched the actual usage, however, on the last detailed Bill (for me 4 Apr - 3 May) the invoice\bill said 8.91 GB of data used. Great. But in the 2Degrees APp, it said 9.91 GB.

I know sometimes, less is more, but this is ridiculously simplified.