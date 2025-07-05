Hi

I have logged a case with 2Deg regarding their snap emails.

Spoke to them last week and they told me they are looking into the issue.

The snap email servers are still being blocked by microsoft.

Have emailed them but keep being ignored.

On the 2Deg login page they have a link that says to login here if you are a customer from way back.

it was working last week, now the link takes me to a bad gateway error. I need to be able to access the email options tab but now can't get on their website to do it.

I will contact them yet again tomorrow but is there anyone here who knows what is going on with the snap email platform.

I can't be the only one with issues.

Thanks