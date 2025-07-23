fe31nz: The 1508 MTU is now pretty standard as IPv6 is badly broken by MTU 1500 on the PPP connection. The PPP software (client and server) has had MTU 1508 support for a very long time now. Chorus does MTU 1508 and I think all the other fibre providers do now also. So ISPs should all support MTU 1508 on fibre for PPP connections. But there may still be some that do not, especially if they also do not do IPv6. Even with IPv4, not supporting MTU 1508 with PPP will cause fragmentation of large packets which will slow the connection down a little. And if your router does not handle fragmentation of packets in its routing hardware and has to pass the packet to the CPU to be fragmented, there can be a serious slow down.

You are right when you say Chorus does >1500mtu but this is not supported by all CPE.

As someone who works doing this stuff at an ISP I have to design stuff which is safe to deploy to clients. Pretty much noone cares about MTU but they do care about the consequences of getting it wrong.

In regards to the difference between 1492 and 1500 this is negligible.

But if someone wants 1500 (and that someone includes me) we have two options: DHCP or PTP.

DHCP is available for all clients but it does come with downsides. The most common example is we do not recommend it for use on marginal DSL connections. PTP is wasteful of IP addresses so we only really deploy it for ourselves and in special cases like using routing protocols.

In my experience of deploying a lot of Mikrotik gear its only broken for IPv6 by lack of configuring the MTU under neighbour discovery. And given I configure the gear before giving it to the clients its not an issue.