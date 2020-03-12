Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)DVB-S2X practicality? 1 dish for intelsat-19 and optusd1?
baboeska

21 posts

Geek


#268335 12-Mar-2020 23:45
HI there,
Two questions;

 

Is it worth it to get a DVB-S2X receiver in NZ?
Also, is the Intelsat-19+Optus D1 satellite combo the best I can hope for in terms of one dish solutions?

 

Thanks :)

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2437263 13-Mar-2020 07:27
What are you hoping to watch?

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
16443 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2437320 13-Mar-2020 09:05
I have had D1, D2 and IS19 on a single 80 cm dish for years. It worked quite well until the IS19 transponders were rearranged, and my dish could no longer receive the things I wanted to watch (mainly European news). I now stream everything and haven't turned on the sat receiver for a long time. The last time I looked, nearly everything of interest was scrambled. Not sure what the use case for DVB-S is any longer, except maybe for dedicated hobbiests.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Apsattv
2061 posts

Uber Geek


  #2437673 13-Mar-2020 19:17
There should be no issues continuing to receive Intelsat 19

 

Euronews etc are still there fta along with aussie channel 9's if your dish is big enough

 

 

 

 

 

 



Rikkitic
Awrrr
16443 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2437674 13-Mar-2020 19:32
I guess my dish isn't big enough. It used to be.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Apsattv
2061 posts

Uber Geek


  #2438348 15-Mar-2020 01:57
Rikkitic:

 

I guess my dish isn't big enough. It used to be.

 

 

 

 

What can't you get?

 

You might just need the new settings for euronews etc

 

https://www.lyngsat.com/Intelsat-19.html

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
16443 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2438422 15-Mar-2020 10:06
I haven't played with this for a long time as I now stream everything. I used to be able to get European news channels without problem on an 80 cm dish fixed on D1 with offset LNB for IS19. They included Euronews, France24 and RT. After the changes I could no longer receive the transponder carrying these. The signal was just too weak. But I haven't tried it for a long time.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

baboeska

21 posts

Geek


  #2438550 15-Mar-2020 12:54
I'm just interested in seeing what's out there, especially the DVB-S2X multistreams.
Re the satellite setup, yeah, I think mine is pointed at INtelsat19  with the Optus that carries nz fta as offset.
No idea how to get the other optus going.
Streaming might be the real answer yeah, but I figure if the signals there, it's nice to be able to receive it.



bfginger
1234 posts

Uber Geek


  #2439658 17-Mar-2020 00:00
Euronews, France24 and RT livestream on Youtube.

Rentakill
59 posts

Master Geek


  #2447945 27-Mar-2020 13:07
Hi Baboeska

 

 

 

Have been running a DVB S2X receiver for a while here in the BOP (A Zgemma H9.2S).

 

Its cheap, Dual Tuner and works well.

 

I've found I've had more fun with Is19 CBand PowerVU and Biss stuff than any ku S2X services.

 

The dishes I'm using is a Fixed 3.8M Mesh with C/Ku Feed as well as a 1m Moteck Positioned Dish.

 

DVB S2X - the only Programming running on IS19 Ku using DVB S2X is the Channel9 Mux - which is there, but I wouldn't call it a reliable Source as the IS19 Satellite is currently wobby, which means signal levels are not stable. I find even on my 3.8M Mesh the channel 9 mux is very up and down. The Symbol and FEC of those services also doesn't help.

 

The Normal DVBS1/2 Services that are there have fairly good power levels - in some cases have more power than those off D1.

 

The 1m on the Moteck brings up stack loads of Ku Services - RT Today, Euronews etc.

 

The only downfall on the Motech is the Skew adjustment for D1 and IS19 is not the same - so you have to make a compromise.

 

I saw a Torroidal 90cm dish last week on Trademe that would be perfect for D1, through to IS19...At least then you can Optimise each LNB to suit.

 

Alternatively one of those Triax Multi LNB holders would be good for a standard 1m or 1.2 Solid Offset. They also work well.

 

 

 

Hope that helps..

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

baboeska

21 posts

Geek


  #2448049 27-Mar-2020 14:21
Some good replies here, thank you all :)

Well, I bought one of these; https://www.aliexpress.com/snapshot/0.html?spm=a2g0s.9042647.0.0.42234c4dWCLe30&orderId=8011587890015462&productId=4000761517579
In theory it is DVB-S2X compatible, however I suspect it's only DVB-S2 compatible.
It does get a few intelsat-19 channels, presstv is fine. RT is patchy.

 

The freeview channels no worries.

No sign at all of the channel 9 mux.

 

Not sure how to figure if it's the box or the dish or the currently bad weather?

Rentakill
59 posts

Master Geek


  #2448087 27-Mar-2020 14:45
Hi there..

 

Sorry - I couldn't check your link... Says Page no longer Available.

 

What Model Receiver did you get ?.

 

Most receivers are DVB S2 Compliant these days.. But for "SX" or Multi stream 16/32APSK Support you have to look closer and confirm.

 

 

 

The Zgemma H9.2S I run receives DVBS2X services fine.

 

Although One thing I have found - it matters what Firmware you are running.

 

Some Firmwares for the Zgemma don't obviously have SX support - so don't actually see them, while other Firmwares such as Egami just load SX services straight out of the box.

 

Strange I know... But just something ive noticed over time.

 

 

 

Cheers:

 

 

 

 

baboeska

21 posts

Geek


  #2448498 27-Mar-2020 23:25
I ordered a Mecool M8S Plus S2, I think I got sent the standard M8S Plus, that may be the difference between DVB-S2X, and not DVB-S2X.
Haven't seen any DVB-S2X mux's yet, just opening up a convo with the seller.
I have noticed way lower signal quality with this box than a more dedicated set top box, however the inbuilt wifi, etc, is a pretty cool trade off for that.

Apsattv
2061 posts

Uber Geek


  #2448504 28-Mar-2020 00:00
There is nothing in the region using DVB S2X

 

Other than some data services.

 

info from wikipedia

 

Compared to DVB-S2, efficiency gains up to 51% can be achieved with DVB-S2X.

 

Amongst improvements are:

 

  • Higher order modulation schemes (64/128/256APSK)
  • Smaller roll-off factors of 5%, 10% and 15%
  • Improved filtering making it possible to have smaller carrier spacing
  • Channel bonding can combine several different carriers increasing efficiency in DTH applications

What you need is a receiver with a newer Tuner that supports the higher symbolrate, along with the multstream support in the firmware.

 

The Channel 9 transponder uses standard DVB-S2 16 APSK with a high Fec of 8/9 and needs at minimum 13DB for pics to appear.

 

https://www.newtec.eu/technology/multistream

 

 

 

 

openmedia
2893 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3059359 5-Apr-2023 14:00
Given Optus D2 has just dropped all of its feeds I was considering re-aligning my spare dish to Intelsat 19. Anyone done this recently?

 

 

 

Also any recommendations for a dual mount for D1 & Intelsat 19?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

RunningMan
7433 posts

Uber Geek


  #3059366 5-Apr-2023 14:22
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=83&topicid=303755 

