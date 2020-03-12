Hi Baboeska

Have been running a DVB S2X receiver for a while here in the BOP (A Zgemma H9.2S).

Its cheap, Dual Tuner and works well.

I've found I've had more fun with Is19 CBand PowerVU and Biss stuff than any ku S2X services.

The dishes I'm using is a Fixed 3.8M Mesh with C/Ku Feed as well as a 1m Moteck Positioned Dish.

DVB S2X - the only Programming running on IS19 Ku using DVB S2X is the Channel9 Mux - which is there, but I wouldn't call it a reliable Source as the IS19 Satellite is currently wobby, which means signal levels are not stable. I find even on my 3.8M Mesh the channel 9 mux is very up and down. The Symbol and FEC of those services also doesn't help.

The Normal DVBS1/2 Services that are there have fairly good power levels - in some cases have more power than those off D1.

The 1m on the Moteck brings up stack loads of Ku Services - RT Today, Euronews etc.

The only downfall on the Motech is the Skew adjustment for D1 and IS19 is not the same - so you have to make a compromise.

I saw a Torroidal 90cm dish last week on Trademe that would be perfect for D1, through to IS19...At least then you can Optimise each LNB to suit.

Alternatively one of those Triax Multi LNB holders would be good for a standard 1m or 1.2 Solid Offset. They also work well.

Hope that helps..

Cheers