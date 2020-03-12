HI there,
Two questions;
Is it worth it to get a DVB-S2X receiver in NZ?
Also, is the Intelsat-19+Optus D1 satellite combo the best I can hope for in terms of one dish solutions?
Thanks :)
What are you hoping to watch?
I have had D1, D2 and IS19 on a single 80 cm dish for years. It worked quite well until the IS19 transponders were rearranged, and my dish could no longer receive the things I wanted to watch (mainly European news). I now stream everything and haven't turned on the sat receiver for a long time. The last time I looked, nearly everything of interest was scrambled. Not sure what the use case for DVB-S is any longer, except maybe for dedicated hobbiests.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
There should be no issues continuing to receive Intelsat 19
Euronews etc are still there fta along with aussie channel 9's if your dish is big enough
I guess my dish isn't big enough. It used to be.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:
I guess my dish isn't big enough. It used to be.
What can't you get?
You might just need the new settings for euronews etc
https://www.lyngsat.com/Intelsat-19.html
I haven't played with this for a long time as I now stream everything. I used to be able to get European news channels without problem on an 80 cm dish fixed on D1 with offset LNB for IS19. They included Euronews, France24 and RT. After the changes I could no longer receive the transponder carrying these. The signal was just too weak. But I haven't tried it for a long time.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I'm just interested in seeing what's out there, especially the DVB-S2X multistreams.
Re the satellite setup, yeah, I think mine is pointed at INtelsat19 with the Optus that carries nz fta as offset.
No idea how to get the other optus going.
Streaming might be the real answer yeah, but I figure if the signals there, it's nice to be able to receive it.
Euronews, France24 and RT livestream on Youtube.
Hi Baboeska
Have been running a DVB S2X receiver for a while here in the BOP (A Zgemma H9.2S).
Its cheap, Dual Tuner and works well.
I've found I've had more fun with Is19 CBand PowerVU and Biss stuff than any ku S2X services.
The dishes I'm using is a Fixed 3.8M Mesh with C/Ku Feed as well as a 1m Moteck Positioned Dish.
DVB S2X - the only Programming running on IS19 Ku using DVB S2X is the Channel9 Mux - which is there, but I wouldn't call it a reliable Source as the IS19 Satellite is currently wobby, which means signal levels are not stable. I find even on my 3.8M Mesh the channel 9 mux is very up and down. The Symbol and FEC of those services also doesn't help.
The Normal DVBS1/2 Services that are there have fairly good power levels - in some cases have more power than those off D1.
The 1m on the Moteck brings up stack loads of Ku Services - RT Today, Euronews etc.
The only downfall on the Motech is the Skew adjustment for D1 and IS19 is not the same - so you have to make a compromise.
I saw a Torroidal 90cm dish last week on Trademe that would be perfect for D1, through to IS19...At least then you can Optimise each LNB to suit.
Alternatively one of those Triax Multi LNB holders would be good for a standard 1m or 1.2 Solid Offset. They also work well.
Hope that helps..
Cheers
Some good replies here, thank you all :)
Well, I bought one of these; https://www.aliexpress.com/snapshot/0.html?spm=a2g0s.9042647.0.0.42234c4dWCLe30&orderId=8011587890015462&productId=4000761517579
In theory it is DVB-S2X compatible, however I suspect it's only DVB-S2 compatible.
It does get a few intelsat-19 channels, presstv is fine. RT is patchy.
The freeview channels no worries.
No sign at all of the channel 9 mux.
Not sure how to figure if it's the box or the dish or the currently bad weather?
Hi there..
Sorry - I couldn't check your link... Says Page no longer Available.
What Model Receiver did you get ?.
Most receivers are DVB S2 Compliant these days.. But for "SX" or Multi stream 16/32APSK Support you have to look closer and confirm.
The Zgemma H9.2S I run receives DVBS2X services fine.
Although One thing I have found - it matters what Firmware you are running.
Some Firmwares for the Zgemma don't obviously have SX support - so don't actually see them, while other Firmwares such as Egami just load SX services straight out of the box.
Strange I know... But just something ive noticed over time.
Cheers:
I ordered a Mecool M8S Plus S2, I think I got sent the standard M8S Plus, that may be the difference between DVB-S2X, and not DVB-S2X.
Haven't seen any DVB-S2X mux's yet, just opening up a convo with the seller.
I have noticed way lower signal quality with this box than a more dedicated set top box, however the inbuilt wifi, etc, is a pretty cool trade off for that.
There is nothing in the region using DVB S2X
Other than some data services.
info from wikipedia
Compared to DVB-S2, efficiency gains up to 51% can be achieved with DVB-S2X.
Amongst improvements are:
What you need is a receiver with a newer Tuner that supports the higher symbolrate, along with the multstream support in the firmware.
The Channel 9 transponder uses standard DVB-S2 16 APSK with a high Fec of 8/9 and needs at minimum 13DB for pics to appear.
https://www.newtec.eu/technology/multistream
Given Optus D2 has just dropped all of its feeds I was considering re-aligning my spare dish to Intelsat 19. Anyone done this recently?
Also any recommendations for a dual mount for D1 & Intelsat 19?
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.