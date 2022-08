RunningMan: TVNZ often populate things with this as the name, it usually updates to the actual programme closer to broadcast time. You may need to refresh or flush the EPG if there is an option to do that.

it WAS showing the correct name - & when i wanted to record, it changed to Confidential.



Never mind fixed now (after rebooting) = PS its 7:40 PM now & the movie starts at 830 PM.