I want one TV in the house to still have a Satellite connection for times that the Internet is down. The bedroom TV with Dish Freeview Sat box connected to a very old satellite dish is playing up. I used to get the odd rain fade and pixelation which a short burst with the hose on the LNB fixed, but it’s becoming more frequent now especially when it rains, it becomes chirpy and unwatchable. On a fine day the picture is perfect.



The old sat dish is very rusty and bit of an eyesore. Was told the rust does not affect picture and so Mr E promised to paint it. Not holding my breathe as the painting list is now a full page long.



Wondering how best to deal with this. Do I get someone to install a new LNB only, or, do I get a new sat dish including LNB. Trade Me seems to have the dishes and gear sold as a package for a reasonable price though unsure of compatibility yet. Would need a Wellington installer to put it up.



Do they change all the cables when they replace the LNB and could the cables be the problem as they dangle naked in the rain.(Not enclosed).



Before I speak to an installer, any advice and recommendations welcome.