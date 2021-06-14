Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Eva888

#288222 14-Jun-2021 20:31
I want one TV in the house to still have a Satellite connection for times that the Internet is down. The bedroom TV with Dish Freeview Sat box connected to a very old satellite dish is playing up. I used to get the odd rain fade and pixelation which a short burst with the hose on the LNB fixed, but it’s becoming more frequent now especially when it rains, it becomes chirpy and unwatchable. On a fine day the picture is perfect.

The old sat dish is very rusty and bit of an eyesore. Was told the rust does not affect picture and so Mr E promised to paint it. Not holding my breathe as the painting list is now a full page long.

Wondering how best to deal with this. Do I get someone to install a new LNB only, or, do I get a new sat dish including LNB. Trade Me seems to have the dishes and gear sold as a package for a reasonable price though unsure of compatibility yet. Would need a Wellington installer to put it up.

Do they change all the cables when they replace the LNB and could the cables be the problem as they dangle naked in the rain.(Not enclosed).

Before I speak to an installer, any advice and recommendations welcome.

nztim
  #2728804 14-Jun-2021 21:03
Does your TVs have UHF freeview? you dint need a freeview decoder for those

Eva888

  #2728826 14-Jun-2021 21:42
No it’s an older Panasonic TV with a few apps.

nztim
  #2728846 14-Jun-2021 22:33
Whats the model? If it has Apps surely it has freeview



Eva888

  #2728909 15-Jun-2021 09:27
Most of the Apps on the TV are now unsupported so was using an old Kodi box with it. I believe it can connect to freeview with a UHF aerial but for satellite needs a receiver. We can’t have aerials up here because of extreme high winds which is the reason I want to keep a satellite connection on one TV for back-up when there is no Wi-Fi to the other TV.

Model is THL42ET60Z

nztim
  #2729032 15-Jun-2021 11:26
Eva888: Most of the Apps on the TV are now unsupported so was using an old Kodi box with it. I believe it can connect to freeview with a UHF aerial but for satellite needs a receiver. We can’t have aerials up here because of extreme high winds which is the reason I want to keep a satellite connection on one TV for back-up when there is no Wi-Fi to the other TV.

Model is THL42ET60Z

 

Yup it does have Freeview, Understand about the high winds thing, I don't have the tools to install another dish but could have installed a UHF antenna in exchange for your delicious home baking :)

Eva888

  #2729123 15-Jun-2021 14:22
Nice of you Tim, thanks for the thought.

gzt

gzt
  #2729132 15-Jun-2021 14:39
Eva888: I used to get the odd rain fade and pixelation which a short burst with the hose on the LNB fixed, but it’s becoming more frequent now especially when it rains, it becomes chirpy and unwatchable. On a fine day the picture is perfect.

 

It can be worthwhile renewing the cable connectors if marginal there may be some signal gain. Imo there is some potential for wind fade rather than rain fade - finding wiggle and tweaking stays may help there. Possibly realignment required after some of that if it has moved a bit which is possible.

 

I'd tend to try cleaning it with Shower-Power or some similar organic removal thing. I'm not sure if removing physical detritus really helps.

 

If you can already make a decision to replace it and get something new then there's nothing to lose with experiment to postpone or bring forward a purchase ; ).



Eva888

  #2729165 15-Jun-2021 15:52
Thanks, didn’t realise wind could affect cables so replacing them and encasing them outside might also be a way forward. You can hear them flapping against the wall. We had plastic moisture barrier laid under the house and when he finished I realised he had covered all the cables with plastic instead of putting the barrier under them, which I suspect won’t help. Didn’t have the heart to make him start over.


Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2729237 15-Jun-2021 16:30
The dish is just a reflector. It would have to be full of big holes to lose any signal. If you are in a high wind area, it is possible (not likely) that the wind could have shifted the dish alignment. Cables can also certainly be a weak point, as well as the LNB. Most likely in my opinion is the LNB. The plastic can disintegrate over time in our climate and let in rain. The only thing replacing the dish will improve is the aesthetics.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

elpenguino
  #2729248 15-Jun-2021 17:11
Rikkitic:

 

The dish is just a reflector. It would have to be full of big holes to lose any signal. If you are in a high wind area, it is possible (not likely) that the wind could have shifted the dish alignment. Cables can also certainly be a weak point, as well as the LNB. Most likely in my opinion is the LNB. The plastic can disintegrate over time in our climate and let in rain. The only thing replacing the dish will improve is the aesthetics.

 

 

amen. Wish to the add, the dish IS an aerial so you have one despite your high wind area :-)

 

Aerials, including UHF freeview can be mounted to withstand high winds. Just takes more effort, and slightly more cost. Considering how more forgiving UHF is to rain fade, alignment, and that freeview satellite is not HD, I suggest you go UHF unless you're in a poor signal area.

 

To add to the advice from Rikkitic, coax cables can perish and admit water, at which point they become useless to the tiny satellite signals.

 

If you slice open the insulation and see the copper sheath is green, it needs to be replaced.

 

If it's still shiny then you need to seal the coax cable properly to keep water out :-)




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Eva888

  #2729304 15-Jun-2021 19:21
Thanks all that’s made everything clearer. When we had an aerial it was mounted on the highest point of the apex of the house where we have gable windows. Stormy night and parts snapped and were dangling and banging on the glass. It was frightening and we sat waiting for the glass to smash and the roof to lift. Fire brigade came. The dish is in a more secluded area much lower down and can be reached with a small stepladder.

Will ask for a new LNB and cables replaced and forget the dish. Thinking what if I sprayed dish with rust converter.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2729310 15-Jun-2021 19:26
Eva888:  Thinking what if I sprayed dish with rust converter.

 

Won't make any difference, except to appearance.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

elpenguino
  #2729382 15-Jun-2021 22:44
Eva888: Thanks all that’s made everything clearer. When we had an aerial it was mounted on the highest point of the apex of the house where we have gable windows.

 

Was it stayed.

 

A couple of stays used correctly greatly increases strength of the hockey stick or other mount.

 

But, up to you :-)




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Eva888

  #2729420 16-Jun-2021 08:39
elpenguino:

Eva888: Thanks all that’s made everything clearer. When we had an aerial it was mounted on the highest point of the apex of the house where we have gable windows.


Was it stayed.


A couple of stays used correctly greatly increases strength of the hockey stick or other mount.


But, up to you :-)



Yes it had the most possible fixings, struts and assurances but it was annihilated. Life up here in a storm is living on the edge :)

Again last night with only some light rain TV just went dark it didn’t even bother to chirp or pixelate so is worsening. Need to call the man!

