After a couple of years I have had no issues with the Dish TV A2 recorder that wasn't fixed by rebooting the machine.

I was a little concerned to hear the HD spinning continuously even when turned off on the remote. Dish TV said it was a characteristic of the Android OS.

Today however the unit was dead. After testing the AC/DC converter on the power lead with a multimeter, it was clear it had died.

Has anyone had this problem and can recommend a replacement power supply? (Output 12v, 2.5 Amps)