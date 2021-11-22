Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DIY Freeview Aerial Install - help needed
phil1066

29 posts

Geek


#290603 22-Nov-2021 14:41
Send private message

We have a new house build at Kaukapakapa and the builders have put in all the relevant tv wiring to some rooms, so i'm just wondering how easy it is to whack a UHF aerial into the attic/rood space?

 

The cables come through to a junction box in the garage where I assume I have to connect a splitter from the attic cables, to pass the signal to the rooms?

 

Not quite sure what size and type of UHF aerial to get? Does it have to be orientated vertically/horizontally - or makes no difference? Unsure. Pointed towards city or waitak ranges?

 

Assume also I just get some screw on connectors for the cable ends in the attic and then these connect to the aerial box?

 

Happy to give it a DIY go, just need some advice. Thanks guys.

 

 

 

(OR whether to get an expert in, as we need one for the main and one for the minor dwelling....)

openmedia
2729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817155 22-Nov-2021 15:07
Send private message

First try the Freeview coverage check tool

 

Also Matchmaster have an antenna selection guide

 

You're probably going to need a professional roof install unless you're reasonably high up.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

dt

dt
1069 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817156 22-Nov-2021 15:09
Send private message

I never had any luck in the roof space myself but setting it up on the roof was easy enough, have a look at what some near by houses have because you can get phased array or yagi antennas, you'll see the neighbours will mostly have one type that works the best based on location 

 

For getting it up I used a combination of google earth and good maps for pointing in the right direction.

 

My cousin just built a place out in Kaukapakap and the builders put the antenna on the roof but didnt align it - he's not really into giving that stuff ago like myself so he got a tv guy out and it only cost him $60 so it's relatively in expensive 

phil1066

29 posts

Geek


  #2817176 22-Nov-2021 15:34
Send private message

Thanks both for the info. I asked the other street residents a while back and most said they had something in the roof space (noting its also a high wind zone) which seemed to be doing the job. Next time im at the property I'll check all the roofs again for aerials (as that was my first thought). Its a fairly elevated section near the church so will see. Thanks for the tips.

 

 

 

Coverage map said use a roof mounted aerial, but the more detailed map shows green for the street which is the normal signal strength it seems. 



mdf

mdf
3044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2817198 22-Nov-2021 16:05
Send private message

What's your roof made out of? If it's iron, you will get a very poor signal in the roof space.

