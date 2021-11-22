We have a new house build at Kaukapakapa and the builders have put in all the relevant tv wiring to some rooms, so i'm just wondering how easy it is to whack a UHF aerial into the attic/rood space?

The cables come through to a junction box in the garage where I assume I have to connect a splitter from the attic cables, to pass the signal to the rooms?

Not quite sure what size and type of UHF aerial to get? Does it have to be orientated vertically/horizontally - or makes no difference? Unsure. Pointed towards city or waitak ranges?

Assume also I just get some screw on connectors for the cable ends in the attic and then these connect to the aerial box?

Happy to give it a DIY go, just need some advice. Thanks guys.

(OR whether to get an expert in, as we need one for the main and one for the minor dwelling....)