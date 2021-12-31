sbiddle: What channels specifically are you after? Satellite isn't really worth it these days if you're starting from scratch as pretty much everything you could get FTA is available as online free HLS streams. The likes of DW, Euronews, FR24 and BBC World are all available as are all the Aussie TV channels and literally hundreds of other global channels. Only real problem is if you're on a small data cap RBI plan and watch a lot of TV.

Well I am going to end up going with freeview sat anyway due the radio linked RBI tower being my only source of news from the outside world and it is probably a good idea to have a secondary source as no radio stations reaches my area. The reason I would like a secondary source is mostly for natural disaster situation here in eastland we are in an area that is more likely to get earthquakes, has limited road access (one road in and out) and has very sparse population. For most people it might be the case that freeview sat is not a good way to go but in my situation it seems logical particularly as the outlay is not overly high if you DIY but I would be interested in any other suggestions as a backup source, what would you use sbiddle?

My thought process was if I am setting this up anyway might as well get some of the European news channels like what you mentioned above however if this is an overly expensive exercise ie needing a 2.4m dish I might as well just stick with the standard freeview sat setup, its not a must have just a nice to have add on.