ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Freeview DVB-S + other satellite channels intelsat 19
Dreamerz

Geek


#293129 31-Dec-2021 15:39
I have recently moved to a remote area in Eastland I have RBI2 for internet but am curious about setting up a freeview satellite connection somewhat as a "just in case" so I can get news if a natural disaster was to happen and the radio link to my cell tower was to go down.

 

I figure if I am going this route it might be nice to tune into some of the European broadcasts on intelsat 19 for news or other broadcasts but not if it is going cost me a huge amount. 

 

I have looked at a few threads here on intelsat 19 it seems its tricky to pick up, and advise varied from 100cm-240cm dish required anyone been successful on the 100cm dish size to pick up both optus d1 and intelsat 19?

 

 

 

Cheers

Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2840901 31-Dec-2021 16:35
I have had Intelsat19 and Optus D1 for years on a 80cm Sky dish in Hawkes Bay. The dish is pointed at D1 as Sky left it and I use an offset LNB for IS19. This worked fine in the past but became less useful for IS19 after some transponders changed and others became scrambled. It still worked for some channels though the last time I tried it. I haven't used it for a long time since I mainly stream FTA these days.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2840952 31-Dec-2021 19:07
More likely to need an S2 decoder along with a new LNB and offset bracket for anything of real value (aus)

 

And the pink ones are all encrypted.

 

https://www.lyngsat.com/Intelsat-19.html 

Dreamerz

Geek


  #2840997 31-Dec-2021 20:24
Rikkitic:

 

I have had Intelsat19 and Optus D1 for years on a 80cm Sky dish in Hawkes Bay. The dish is pointed at D1 as Sky left it and I use an offset LNB for IS19. This worked fine in the past but became less useful for IS19 after some transponders changed and others became scrambled. It still worked for some channels though the last time I tried it. I haven't used it for a long time since I mainly stream FTA these days.

 

Nice thank you for that, can you remember the last time you connected to it?

 

 



Dreamerz

Geek


  #2841065 31-Dec-2021 23:14
Oblivian:

 

More likely to need an S2 decoder along with a new LNB and offset bracket for anything of real value (aus)

 

And the pink ones are all encrypted.

 

https://www.lyngsat.com/Intelsat-19.html 

 

 

 

 

Thanks I had checked that out.

 

What is the general recommendation for something from aluexpress for example? (be nice if it had DC input so I could hook it up to my batteries as I am off grid)

Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841322 1-Jan-2022 11:29
Dreamerz:

 

Rikkitic:

 

I have had Intelsat19 and Optus D1 for years on a 80cm Sky dish in Hawkes Bay. The dish is pointed at D1 as Sky left it and I use an offset LNB for IS19. This worked fine in the past but became less useful for IS19 after some transponders changed and others became scrambled. It still worked for some channels though the last time I tried it. I haven't used it for a long time since I mainly stream FTA these days.

 

Nice thank you for that, can you remember the last time you connected to it?

 

 

 

 

I did a scan just after posting here to see what it is like. I got more than 200 channels. Most were scrambled and none seemed very interesting. The unscrambled ones are mainly Middle Eastern, religious or political. There is no sign of the European news channels that used to be there. I vaguely recall something about the transponder frequencies or footprint being changed. I think they are still there but a bigger and better dish is now needed to receive them. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

sbiddle
Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841333 1-Jan-2022 12:06
What channels specifically are you after? Satellite isn't really worth it these days if you're starting from scratch as pretty much everything you could get FTA is available as online free HLS streams. The likes of DW, Euronews, FR24 and BBC World are all available as are all the Aussie TV channels and literally hundreds of other global channels.

 

Only real problem is if you're on a small data cap RBI plan and watch a lot of TV.

 

 

Dreamerz

Geek


  #2841348 1-Jan-2022 12:44
Rikkitic:

 

I did a scan just after posting here to see what it is like. I got more than 200 channels. Most were scrambled and none seemed very interesting. The unscrambled ones are mainly Middle Eastern, religious or political. There is no sign of the European news channels that used to be there. I vaguely recall something about the transponder frequencies or footprint being changed. I think they are still there but a bigger and better dish is now needed to receive them. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for that sounds like it is not worth the hassle to add the extra channels and will probably just end up going with standard freeview sat



Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841353 1-Jan-2022 12:56
Dreamerz:

 

Rikkitic:

 

I did a scan just after posting here to see what it is like. I got more than 200 channels. Most were scrambled and none seemed very interesting. The unscrambled ones are mainly Middle Eastern, religious or political. There is no sign of the European news channels that used to be there. I vaguely recall something about the transponder frequencies or footprint being changed. I think they are still there but a bigger and better dish is now needed to receive them. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for that sounds like it is not worth the hassle to add the extra channels and will probably just end up going with standard freeview sat

 

 

I haven't looked into Starlink but that might be a better option for you. Satellite Internet on steroids, not limited to Freeview. You might want to check it out.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Dreamerz

Geek


  #2841363 1-Jan-2022 13:05
sbiddle:

 

What channels specifically are you after? Satellite isn't really worth it these days if you're starting from scratch as pretty much everything you could get FTA is available as online free HLS streams. The likes of DW, Euronews, FR24 and BBC World are all available as are all the Aussie TV channels and literally hundreds of other global channels.

 

Only real problem is if you're on a small data cap RBI plan and watch a lot of TV.

 

 

 

 

Well I am going to end up going with freeview sat anyway due the radio linked RBI tower being my only source of news from the outside world and it is probably a good idea to have a secondary source as no radio stations reaches my area. The reason I would like a secondary source is mostly for natural disaster situation here in eastland we are in an area that is more likely to get earthquakes, has limited road access (one road in and out) and has very sparse population. For most people it might be the case that freeview sat is not a good way to go but in my situation it seems logical particularly as the outlay is not overly high if you DIY but I would be interested in any other suggestions as a backup source, what would you use sbiddle?

 

My thought process was if I am setting this up anyway might as well get some of the European news channels like what you mentioned above however if this is an overly expensive exercise ie needing a 2.4m dish I might as well just stick with the standard freeview sat setup, its not a must have just a nice to have add on.

Dreamerz

Geek


  #2841366 1-Jan-2022 13:08
Rikkitic:

 

I haven't looked into Starlink but that might be a better option for you. Satellite Internet on steroids, not limited to Freeview. You might want to check it out.

 

 

 

 

I looked at starlink but it has high power requirements so it is fairly expensive as it would require a decent upgrade to my solar system and lifepo4 battery bank

Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841370 1-Jan-2022 13:16
In view of all this, have you considered taking a giant step backwards and just getting a shortwave/AM receiver? I'm sure BBC World Service is still there and maybe (who knows?) even RNZ or equivalent. If you just want emergency backup radio, this might do.

 

Edit to add: A proper receiver that covers standard AM band with external aerial ought to be able to pick up anything in New Zealand if you string a couple hundred metres of wire between the trees.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Dreamerz

Geek


  #2841425 1-Jan-2022 13:49
Rikkitic:

 

In view of all this, have you considered taking a giant step backwards and just getting a shortwave/AM receiver? I'm sure BBC World Service is still there and maybe (who knows?) even RNZ or equivalent. If you just want emergency backup radio, this might do.

 

Edit to add: A proper receiver that covers standard AM band with external aerial ought to be able to pick up anything in New Zealand if you string a couple hundred metres of wire between the trees.

 

 

 

 

Yes I actually have looked at this it's something I considered, I guess because of the low cost of hardware and ability to see video freeview sat seemed like the better option for a backup.  But I might experiment with it one day throwing a few 100m of cable between the trees is not a problem here loads of space.

Apsattv
Uber Geek


  #2841669 1-Jan-2022 21:01
RE: Intelsat 19 ku band

 

12550 V Feed channel mostly Channel 9 news links
12569 V Channel 9 australia mux , this one is troublesome it needs a receiver that handles "multistream" and due the high paramters needs a much larger dish for stable reception
12590 V - 12630 V  Australian feeds , news and sports, mostly FTA sometimes encrypted
12646 H a few ethnic channel FTA here
12686 H this is the mux with the FTA news channel, and is still working fine 
12726 H has various ethnic channels FTA

 

I would say still worth it if you want to spend the time mucking around for a few $ if you have limited entertainment options. I would get a holder that can hold at least 3 lnbfs and Optus D2 at 152E also has a lot of interesting feeds. Just looking at it at the moment theres 3 feeds of tonights big bash cricket match

 

The receiver to get is the GTMedia V8x which has some special abilitys in the way of magically decrypting various feeds (usually sports)

 

 

Dreamerz

Geek


  #2842562 3-Jan-2022 20:39
Apsattv:

 

RE: Intelsat 19 ku band

 

12550 V Feed channel mostly Channel 9 news links
12569 V Channel 9 australia mux , this one is troublesome it needs a receiver that handles "multistream" and due the high paramters needs a much larger dish for stable reception
12590 V - 12630 V  Australian feeds , news and sports, mostly FTA sometimes encrypted
12646 H a few ethnic channel FTA here
12686 H this is the mux with the FTA news channel, and is still working fine 
12726 H has various ethnic channels FTA

 

I would say still worth it if you want to spend the time mucking around for a few $ if you have limited entertainment options. I would get a holder that can hold at least 3 lnbfs and Optus D2 at 152E also has a lot of interesting feeds. Just looking at it at the moment theres 3 feeds of tonights big bash cricket match

 

The receiver to get is the GTMedia V8x which has some special abilitys in the way of magically decrypting various feeds (usually sports)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers for that looks like next year they are retiring optus d1 next year and switching to optus d11 when that launches in 2023 along with skytv. 

 

Thanks for the help appreciate it

