I have recently moved to a remote area in Eastland I have RBI2 for internet but am curious about setting up a freeview satellite connection somewhat as a "just in case" so I can get news if a natural disaster was to happen and the radio link to my cell tower was to go down.
I figure if I am going this route it might be nice to tune into some of the European broadcasts on intelsat 19 for news or other broadcasts but not if it is going cost me a huge amount.
I have looked at a few threads here on intelsat 19 it seems its tricky to pick up, and advise varied from 100cm-240cm dish required anyone been successful on the 100cm dish size to pick up both optus d1 and intelsat 19?
Cheers