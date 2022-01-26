https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127587844/freeview-satellite-customers-face-another-10-years-of-sd-viewing

I think is a poor story from stuff it doesnt take into account , increased bandwidth from a conversion from DVb-S to DVB-S2 (approx %30) and then there is MPG2 to H264 (can be near %50 more bandwidth)

My thoughts

However of course its possible with the new deal. It would just need some common sense. This is what I would do,

The current setup

Transponder 12L (12456 H Sr 22500 Fec 3/4 DVB-S "TVNZ" )

Transponder 12U (12483 H Sr 22500 Fec 3/4 DVB-S "Kordia" )

Would need to change to DVB-S2 (matching to Skys 12519 H Sr 22500 Fec 3/4) and the change from MPG2 to H264 and DVB-S to DVB-S2 would easily give the needed bandwidth

The new 12L would look as follows

The Edge TV (SD)

HGTV New Zealand (SD)

Firstlight (SD)

Three (HD)

Bravo New Zealand (SD)

Parliament TV (SD)

Hope Channel New Zealand (SD)

Te Reo (SD)

Three +1 (SD)

Shine TV (SD)

Choice TV (New Zealand) (SD)



Radios

RNZ National

RNZ Concert

Niu FM

George FM

Base FM

The new 12U would look as follows

TVNZ Duke (HD)

Maori TV (HD)

TVNZ 1 Auckland (HD)

TVNZ 2 (HD)

TVNZ 1 Auckland +1 (SD)

TVNZ 2 +1 (SD)

TVNZ 1 Hamilton (SD)

TVNZ 1 Wellington (SD)

They could consider ditching the regional feeds completely

As for Prime they use Skys transponder and they are already DVB-S2 they would just need switch to H264 from their current MPG2

Their T.P could look as follows

Breeze TV (SD)

TVNZ Duke +1 (HD)

Prime Plus 1 (HD)

Bravo New Zealand +1 (SD)

Prime (HD)

Radios

RNZ National

RNZ Concert

Tahu FM

Calvary Radio New Zealand