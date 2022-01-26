Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Kordia signs new Freeview satelite Capacity contract
Apsattv

2000 posts

Uber Geek


#293491 26-Jan-2022 08:48
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127587844/freeview-satellite-customers-face-another-10-years-of-sd-viewing

 

I think is a poor story from stuff it doesnt take into account , increased bandwidth from a conversion from DVb-S to DVB-S2 (approx %30) and then there is MPG2 to H264 (can be near %50 more bandwidth)

 

My thoughts

 

However of course its possible with the new deal. It would just need some common sense. This is what I would do, 

 

The current setup  

 

Transponder 12L (12456 H Sr 22500 Fec 3/4 DVB-S "TVNZ" )
Transponder 12U (12483 H Sr 22500 Fec 3/4 DVB-S "Kordia" )

 

Would need to change to DVB-S2 (matching to Skys 12519 H Sr 22500 Fec 3/4) and the change from MPG2 to H264 and DVB-S to DVB-S2 would easily give the needed bandwidth

 

The new 12L would look as follows

 

The Edge TV (SD) 
HGTV New Zealand (SD)  
Firstlight (SD)
Three  (HD)
Bravo New Zealand (SD) 
Parliament TV (SD)
Hope Channel New Zealand (SD) 
Te Reo (SD)
Three +1 (SD)
Shine TV (SD)
Choice TV (New Zealand)  (SD)

 


Radios

 

RNZ National
RNZ Concert
Niu FM
George FM
Base FM

 

The new 12U would look as follows

 

TVNZ Duke  (HD)
Maori TV  (HD)
TVNZ 1 Auckland  (HD)
TVNZ 2 (HD) 
TVNZ 1 Auckland +1 (SD)  
TVNZ 2 +1  (SD) 
TVNZ 1 Hamilton (SD) 
TVNZ 1 Wellington (SD) 

 

They could consider ditching the regional feeds completely

 

As for Prime they use Skys transponder and they are already DVB-S2 they would just need switch to H264 from their current MPG2

 

Their T.P could look as follows

 

Breeze TV (SD) 
TVNZ Duke +1 (HD) 
Prime Plus 1 (HD) 
Bravo New Zealand +1 (SD)  
Prime (HD) 

 

Radios
RNZ National
RNZ Concert
Tahu FM
Calvary Radio New Zealand 

 

 

 1 | 2
Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856459 26-Jan-2022 09:22
Saw that in the paper, reignited my internal mental debate about Freeview lol.

 

For the most part I think it's high time the government stopped wasting taxpayer money on funding any FTA broadcasting. However, if they are going to be stubborn and insist on keeping it, for the love of jeebus do it properly and make it high quality.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

insane
3022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2856474 26-Jan-2022 09:48
It's been years since I last watched anything on actual TV, and the last time I did it was filled with so many ad breaks, which I detest, that it was just an awful experience.

 

And to be honest, some of content is so poor that broadcasting it in 8K wouldn't make it any better :p

 

 

 

Seriously though, you'd think future funding for FTA might rather go to major streaming providers like Netflix and YouTube - or would that again mess up their ad revenue and ability to make the content in the first place?

 

Apsattv

2000 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856480 26-Jan-2022 10:12
The silly thing it says that peoples devices might not be compatible. I know of no DVB-S2 capable receivers that can't handle Channel in HD. Even the Prime transponder is ALREADY in DVB-S2 and still using the outdated MPG2. If people can't get Prime on their current satellite decoder then an upgrade is needed

 

They need to bite the bullet flick everything over as suggested!

 

 

 

 



openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2856514 26-Jan-2022 10:48
The issue is the large number of DVB-S only MPEG2 only devices still in wide use around NZ, particularly in the rural fringes and on camper vans etc.

 

Personally we're over 10 years into Freeview and it is overdue a technology update including a move to DVB-S2 and H.264. The shift would also help out Sky and as show in the example above they could easily change Prime's feed to HD.

 

The baseline also need to change up from 576i to 720p as a bare minimum resolution. I'm still shocked when in the UK and I see a huge number of low bit rate MPEG2 SD channels on Freeview.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Apsattv

2000 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856534 26-Jan-2022 11:36
Too bad about those DVB S units! the Freeview satellite service started on the  2nd of MAY 2007!! 15 years ago..

 

 

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856564 26-Jan-2022 12:00
I've googled, there's already a HEVC/H265 standard for satellite, bin everything, go to HEVC (or wait for a DVB-S update for VVC)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

MikeB4
17115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856569 26-Jan-2022 12:04
Freeview is a sunset venture. I cannot see it reaching the end of its 10 year contract.



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15547 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2856588 26-Jan-2022 12:39
Personally I don't give a diddly damn if kiddie cooking competitions, UK game shows, American home upgrade somethings, Australian soft core survivor crap, other Aussie muscle matching whatevers, clown wrestling, infomercials, and an eternity of Coronation Street is in high definition or not. Our FTA programme offerings are pathetic beyond imagining. The only things worth watching are the ads, especially that one with the man and the dog.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2856593 26-Jan-2022 12:43
Lias:

 

For the most part I think it's high time the government stopped wasting taxpayer money on funding any FTA broadcasting.

 

 

We still have another 10-15 years of the 70+ who wont get an internet connection or embrace streaming (my relatives included)

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Apsattv

2000 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856969 27-Jan-2022 07:34
No you can't just shift to H265 codec, that would reset the satellite userbase to ZERO and I don't think Sky support it either so they would need to duplicate various channels that they pass through from the Freeview mux as well.

 

Amount of manufacturers interested in producing a H265 receiver just for the NZ market and "freeview" certifying it ...ZERO

 

 

 

 

sha256
16 posts

Geek


  #2858232 29-Jan-2022 21:13
My personal view is that we should phase out OTA TV boardcasts and make it purely IPTV. Especially in NZ where there is universal good broadband to the majority of the population. Then utilise the satellite technology to provide good broadband to those who live in areas with poor broadband connectivity. I use Freeview over IP exclusively and never bothered to get my antenna fixed when I moved into my current house.

sha256
16 posts

Geek


  #2858235 29-Jan-2022 21:15
nztim:

 

We still have another 10-15 years of the 70+ who wont get an internet connection or embrace streaming (my relatives included)

 

 

Don't buy this. This is the largest consumer group of facebook! 😃

RunningMan
7063 posts

Uber Geek


  #2858237 29-Jan-2022 21:18
Getting OT, but it is no longer Freeview if it's over IP as there is the ongoing cost of the internet connection.


Rikkitic
Awrrr
15547 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2858241 29-Jan-2022 21:29
RunningMan:

 

Getting OT, but it is no longer Freeview if it's over IP as there is the ongoing cost of the internet connection.

 

 

It's also not Freeview if you have to pay for the electricity to receive it.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

richms
25243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2858250 29-Jan-2022 22:15
nztim:

 

We still have another 10-15 years of the 70+ who wont get an internet connection or embrace streaming (my relatives included)

 

 

Then they get no free to air content? Its not a right to have entertainment. Take what is wasted on freeview and spend it on UFB rollout.




Richard rich.ms

 1 | 2
