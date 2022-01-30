Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SteveC

433 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293573 30-Jan-2022 22:50
We have been Vodafone T-Box and Vodafone TV (VTV) customers for over ten years. VTV is shutting down in September, so we needed a new solution.
Early in 2020 I tried some options for streaming to our home audio system. That was a frustrating process which resulted in an audio system that works for us, using the Serviio. It is not great. That's when I decided that streaming solutions are not easy. (Except, perhaps, for those that cost a lot of money.)

This year we have the new challenge of replacing VTV. Following the Vodafone TV retirement plan: September 2022 forum, it appeared obvious that there was no easy solution for streaming broadcast TV, just like problems I had earlier with audio streaming. Perhaps the new Sky box coming later in 2022 will be similar quality to the VTV one, perhaps better, time will tell. We don't subscribe to Sky, so won't be getting that.

After reading a post promoting the software, I decided to give NextPVR a go. This was to be installed on our low power, old, Linux server at home.

The results were good. In particular NextPVR is straightforward. It is easy to find files, the files have nice names, and the system is lightweight. All things that were not straightforward using MythTV, another system we have been using till cover some VTV gaps. There were some Linux specific issues that I cover in a later post here.

I then thought that perhaps Serviio could stream the NextPVR records to our 'E' series - circa 2012 Samsung TV. I failed to get this working in 2020. Perhaps I did something wrong, or perhaps version 2 has fixed something, but our TV now happily plays NextPVR recordings.

The next section of this story will describe the installation process including details I didn't find in the minimalist NextPVR Linux installation instructions.




Steve Cosgrove
Senior Lecturer, Data Networking & Communication. Legal Main Contact, Cisco Network Academy
Whitireia Community Polytechnic, Porirua.  mailto:s.cosgrove@whitireia.ac.nz
Things I write here are usually my opinion, but not necessarily those of my employer!

SteveC

433 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2859751 1-Feb-2022 09:40
Just found a up to date (Jan 2022) comparison of PVR software. It puts NextPVR top of current systems in its particular feature list.

rb99
2431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2859761 1-Feb-2022 10:03
So just to check are you telling us about your experiences with NextPVR (which is very good) and Serviio, or looking for possible alternatives...




rb99

SteveC

433 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2859771 1-Feb-2022 10:17
rb99:

So just to check are you telling us about your experiences with NextPVR (which is very good) and Serviio, or looking for possible alternatives...


Thanks for asking!

I am going to tell you about my experience, initially with setting up NextPVR & Serviio, then how well it keeps going.

My main motivation is to keep this topic narrow, simple, and accessible to people who have a similar need to me. Time will tell how many such people there are! At the very least I'll have my own documentation to easily refer back to.

I'm not sure there is a dedicated NextPVR thread on Geekzone. Yes, the software is very good, and it is well supported by @sub3 and others at https://forums.nextpvr.com/.

The Comparison Chart post was intended to contextualise this thread - one reason why I am only focusing on one PVR. There are thousands of places across the Net that compare different ones.



rb99
2431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2859778 1-Feb-2022 10:31
Fair enough. Personally I use NextPVR to feed live TV to Emby so it can go to the TV (and other devices). Emby is like Plex. Also use it to play may recordings and bluray movies / series rips round the house. Serviio seems to cost significantly less though.

 

I've also pestered sub on their forum on occasion. Am sure your notes will be useful, especially any Linux bits, I just use Windows myself...




rb99

