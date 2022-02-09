A fairly new Panasonic TH-43JS610Z Andoid TV where the user manual was thrown out with the old TV 😃

I have hunted online for Satellite tuning/editing instuctions for this TV without success.

The user was with Sky but has now asked to tune the TV for Satellite Freeview.

I was able to do a blind scan and ended up with 182 channels and did a rough edit for the Freeview channels.... pretty messy.

Editing did not seem very intuitive.... or I was having a bad day.

I tried to do a scan for just Freeview channels without success.

Any help or pointers would be most appreciated.