Panasonic TH-43JS610Z Sat TV Freeview tuning help
Gordy7

1535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293714 9-Feb-2022 17:56
A fairly new Panasonic TH-43JS610Z Andoid TV where the user manual was thrown out with the old TV  😃

 

I have hunted online for Satellite tuning/editing instuctions for this TV without success.

 

The user was with Sky but has now asked to tune the TV for Satellite Freeview.

 

I was able to do a blind scan and ended up with 182 channels and did a rough edit for the Freeview channels.... pretty messy.

 

Editing did not seem very intuitive.... or I was having a bad day.

 

I tried to do a scan for just Freeview channels without success.

 

Any help or pointers would be most appreciated.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864227 9-Feb-2022 18:24
Does this help at all? https://www.panasonic.com/content/dam/Panasonic/nz/en/support/category_list/televisions/2021-Models-eHelp-Guide.pdf




Gordy7

1535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864240 9-Feb-2022 18:43
Stu: Does this help at all? https://www.panasonic.com/content/dam/Panasonic/nz/en/support/category_list/televisions/2021-Models-eHelp-Guide.pdf

 

Thanks for the link.

 

It has given me the idea of perhaps using a favourites list for the Freeview Channels.

 

The doc looks like it is related to Viera TVs with a more comprehensive Remote... not an Android TV.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864324 9-Feb-2022 19:55
Then perhaps the manual for the 600 will be close? https://www.panasonic.com/content/dam/Panasonic/nz/pdf-download/TH-32JS600Z-Operating-Instructions.pdf




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 



Spyware
2995 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2864328 9-Feb-2022 19:59
Stu: Then perhaps the manual for the 600 will be close? https://www.panasonic.com/content/dam/Panasonic/nz/pdf-download/TH-32JS600Z-Operating-Instructions.pdf

 

Given the sat tuner is never even mentioned.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Gordy7

1535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864347 9-Feb-2022 20:39
Stu: Then perhaps the manual for the 600 will be close? https://www.panasonic.com/content/dam/Panasonic/nz/pdf-download/TH-32JS600Z-Operating-Instructions.pdf

 

Thanks for the link..... I saw that too.

 

Reference to satellite is using a set top box connected with HDMI.

 

The TV I am referring to has a Satellite TV tuner built in.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864399 9-Feb-2022 20:51
Yeah I didn't read it, just trying to find something close, since Panasonic are doing their best to not provide support for yet another model.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Gordy7

1535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864546 10-Feb-2022 10:18
I sent an email to Panasonic late yesterday and I have received a couple of PDFs which will help me. Very fast response and support.

 

The big problem when I did a Sat Tuner Blind Scan was the large number of Transponders found.... and I selected them all!

 

The doc provided lists the Transponder I should use: 12483 H 22500.

 

The Blind Scan has already given me the correct LNB freq.

 

Hopefully this should help setting up Freeview.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Stu

Stu
Hammered
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864550 10-Feb-2022 10:26
Excellent. Would be so much easier if they had a link to the user guide on the website right from product release. This seems to happen quite often with Panasonic. Not with all products/models, but enough to be annoying.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

