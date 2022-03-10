Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TVNZ and RNZ to merge
#295181 10-Mar-2022 13:19
Press release:

 

 

Ensuring New Zealanders continue to have access to reliable, trusted, independent information and local content sits at the heart of the decision to create a new public media entity, Minister for Broadcasting and Media Kris Faafoi has announced. 

 

“The public media sector is extremely important to New Zealanders in providing them with high quality, independent, timely and relevant media content,” Kris Faafoi said.

 

“But we know the media landscape is changing and the sector is having to adapt to increased competition, changing audience demands and ways of accessing media, falling revenue, and new and emerging digital platforms. We need public media which is responsive to these changes and can flourish.

 

"RNZ and TVNZ are each trying to adjust to the challenges, but our current public media system, and the legislation it's based on, is focused on radio and television.

 

“This is why the Government will create a new organisation by the middle of next year, built on the best of RNZ and TVNZ, to future-proof public media for New Zealanders for decades to come.

 

“Whether it be COVID, national emergencies, or Olympic Games, the last few years have shown how important a strong media environment is to reflect New Zealanders’ stories, dreams and aspirations and it is important we support public media to flourish.

 

“A public media entity which is resilient, sustainable, and has the wherewithal to deliver independent, trusted information is a key to that.

 

“New Zealanders are among some of the most adaptive audiences when it comes to accessing content in different ways; like their phones rather than television and radio, and from internet-based platforms. We must be sure our public media can adapt to those audience changes, as well as other challenges that media will face in the future.”

 

Kris Faafoi said that a business case, which looked at the feasibility of and best approach to creating a new entity, emphasised the importance of public media and its role in society to provide trusted news and content that reflects our people and cultures.

 

“It also confirmed the pressures New Zealand’s public media is facing retaining audiences and attracting new ones, particularly young people, in the face of access to global platforms.

 

That is why the Government has accepted the Business Case Governance Group’s recommendations and agreed to establish a new public media entity, which can utilise new and existing platforms to build audience here in New Zealand, as well as take our stories abroad more successfully.

 

“The new public media entity will be built on the best of both RNZ and TVNZ, which will initially become subsidiaries of the new organisation. It will continue to provide what existing audiences value, such as RNZ Concert, as well as better reaching those groups who aren’t currently well served; such as our various ethnic communities and cultures,” Kris Faafoi said

 

Government funding decisions will be made as part of Budget processes, and the entity will be an Autonomous Crown Entity with complete editorial independence receiving commercial and Crown funding for operations and will:

 

  • provide quality public media content to all New Zealanders, including groups who are currently under-served or under-represented
  • use a range of platforms, including current radio and linear TV and those of third parties, to reach audiences when, where and how audiences choose
    operate under a charter, set out in legislation, and provide trustworthy news as a core service
  • deliver on the Crown’s Te Tiriti obligations and provide Māori stories and perspectives
  • carry advertising, while ensuring services which are currently commercial-free will remain so
  • collaborate with and support the wider New Zealand media sector where appropriate.

An Establishment Board will be appointed next month to oversee the detailed design of the entity and the change process, with the aim of having it operational by 1 July 2023.

 

“We know what we want this new entity to achieve, and a legislated charter will set out the entity’s purpose and objectives,” Kris Faafoi said.

 

The public will have a chance to give their views, including on the entity’s charter, through the select committee process when legislation is considered later this year.

 




 1 | 2
  #2884406 10-Mar-2022 14:12
An exciting time, will look forward to what services are offered / changed.




  #2884409 10-Mar-2022 14:14
This is all I can think of putting those 2 things together. 

 

Dumb and Dumber (1994) - IMDb

 

Hopefully the combined resources can work together to make something compelling but I dont expect it.




  #2884438 10-Mar-2022 15:02
Meh, Its a Solution looking for a problem, and designed for the government to say  "we are doing something"

 

Unless the govt decides to fork out some serious $$$ to actually fund public service broadcasting we will continue with what we have with a new brand name sticky tapped across the top...



  #2884490 10-Mar-2022 16:32
I guess it's in the best interests of politicians to dumb down RNZ by suffocating them with TVNZ's organisational culture. I would have preferred to see TVNZ privatised and RNZ left to continue as it is. 

 

I've been a big supporter of RNZ over the last five years but I'll be done with them when Today FM launches in just over a week. 

  #2884493 10-Mar-2022 16:35
I would have liked to see it with Maori TV and RNZ instead of TVNZ, leave that to blunder thru its sub standard streaming options, poor quality broadcasting and attempts to cater for the people who want to talk about reality tv crap at work the next day and leave actual public broadcasting to the organization thats proven it can do it well and without all the bloat that TVNZ has attached.




  #2884558 10-Mar-2022 20:49
I was a big fan of TVNZ 7 in the day. It could have grown into exactly the kind of public broadcaster NZ needs if National hadn't suffocated it.

 

 




  #2884574 10-Mar-2022 21:53
alasta:I've been a big supporter of RNZ over the last five years but I'll be done with them when Today FM launches in just over a week. 



Really? Looking at the lineup on that new station I don’t see it as a replacement for RNZ National; as far as I can tell they’re cut from the same commercial cloth, which is so different from the RNZ style - some like it while others (including me) loathe it. (Personally, that I see the name Mark Richardson there is enough for me to be worried!) Thank god for RNZ so I don’t have to be subject to commercial radio…

Today FM’s weekday lineup

First Light with Rachel Smalley kicks us off between 5 and 6.30am. She’ll be followed by the morning news show Tova, with Tova O’Brien, Mark Dye and newsreader Carly Flynn until 9am. Duncan Garner will pick up with reigns from 9am until midday with Duncan Garner Today.


Next up, Leah Panapa and Mark Richardson host the early afternoons from 12pm-4pm. Lloyd Burr Live with Wilhelmina Shrimpton takes us through until 7pm, and then Polly Gillespie hosts her own show from 8pm to midnight.



  #2884591 10-Mar-2022 22:33
What will they call the new entity I wonder?

 

  #2884593 10-Mar-2022 22:37
TVNZ news has become so dumbed down and some of their stories along attempt to educate people are like teaching preschool. So this merger IMO in the current firm doesn't look good. It appears RNZ will now get advertising, and only the concert one will remain advert free. IMO I would have preferred TVNZ to get sold off. And RNZ to expand into TV. But guess this was the cheaper option. Bit essentially it appears it will result in less original news. Guessing it will get a Maori name, Rather than something like the NZBC.

  #2884595 10-Mar-2022 22:39
colinuu:

What will they call the new entity I wonder?




No, I am guessing it will be a Maori name. But NZBC had a BBC or retro and historical feel to it

  #2884596 10-Mar-2022 22:41
Rikkitic:

I was a big fan of TVNZ 7 in the day. It could have grown into exactly the kind of public broadcaster NZ needs if National hadn't suffocated it.


 



Yes but those old additional channels on freeview seemed to be unsustainable content fillers, to help entice people onto freeview

  #2884645 11-Mar-2022 08:17
mattwnz: It appears RNZ will now get advertising, and only the concert one will remain advert free.

 

@mattwnz: I'd be interested to know your source of this piece of info, as I've not read or heard this anywhere. Rather, what I've read is stuff like this:

 

"It will operate under a charter, with trustworthy news as a core service. It will be funded by a mix of government funds and commercial revenue, with complete editorial independence. Advertising-free programming will be maintained."

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/463046/rnz-and-tvnz-to-be-folded-into-new-mega-public-media-entity-broadcasting-minister-kris-faafoi-confirms

 

Whether that's a bit of sophistry, in that it's not saying all currently ad-free programming will remain this way (ie, all of broadcast RNZ National and Concert, noting that some of their podcast content already carries advertising), time will tell, but if you've got a source to say the ad-free days of RNZ National are nigh I'd be keen to read it...

  #2884673 11-Mar-2022 09:08
jonathan18:
alasta:I've been a big supporter of RNZ over the last five years but I'll be done with them when Today FM launches in just over a week. 


Really? Looking at the lineup on that new station I don’t see it as a replacement for RNZ National; as far as I can tell they’re cut from the same commercial cloth, which is so different from the RNZ style - some like it while others (including me) loathe it. (Personally, that I see the name Mark Richardson there is enough for me to be worried!) Thank god for RNZ so I don’t have to be subject to commercial radio…

 

I don't think Mark Richardson is representative of the overall tone of Today FM. Mediaworks have made it very clear that they don't want to compete directly with NZME's right wing shock jock talk station. Rather, they are playing the long game in trying to attract an audience that will still be alive in 10 years time. 

 

Dallas Gurney's statements late last year have been quite telling. He started off by saying that he wanted to attract a "younger audience". He later clarified that the younger audience is people in their 40s and 50s who "want to be part of the solution" and "haven't checked out yet". That's a pretty explicit dig at NZME and their angry baby boomer audience. 

 

In other words, Today FM will be centrist where RNZ and NZME are widely perceived to be left wing and right wing respectively. 

  #2884777 11-Mar-2022 10:23
jonathan18:

mattwnz: It appears RNZ will now get advertising, and only the concert one will remain advert free.


@mattwnz: I'd be interested to know your source of this piece of info, as I've not read or heard this anywhere. Rather, what I've read is stuff like this:


"It will operate under a charter, with trustworthy news as a core service. It will be funded by a mix of government funds and commercial revenue, with complete editorial independence. Advertising-free programming will be maintained."


https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/463046/rnz-and-tvnz-to-be-folded-into-new-mega-public-media-entity-broadcasting-minister-kris-faafoi-confirms


Whether that's a bit of sophistry, in that it's not saying all currently ad-free programming will remain this way (ie, all of broadcast RNZ National and Concert, noting that some of their podcast content already carries advertising), time will tell, but if you've got a source to say the ad-free days of RNZ National are nigh I'd be keen to read it...



Pretty sure I heard them say it on TVNZ news last night. But then again they may have worded it badly and it was non specific but did say that the concert channel would remain ad free. But ad free programming doesn’t mean they couldn’t have some ads between the programs, as they aren’t saying ad free stations or channels apart from tvnz mentioning the concert channel. I remember when we had sky they had ad free programming but then put ads between the programs.

  #2884811 11-Mar-2022 10:54
Advertising is already creeping into RNZ's podcasts.

 

Apparently their charter allows for advertising to be included in "entertainment" content if it is distributed "off platform". 

