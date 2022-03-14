Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Discovery MUX issues - Sugarloaf, Christchurch 14/03
#295228 14-Mar-2022 18:31
Am I the only one experiencing this? For at least the last 2 hours all the Discovery MUX channels (Three, Bravo, 3+1 etc) here in Christchurch have being exhibiting strange behaviour - On the the 10-year old Sony Bravia that my Mother uses the screen goes black when switching to one of the channels then the TV pops up a message saying the channel is scrambled or data is corrupt..eventually a picture comes up but is about 12-15 seconds behind the audio. The picture will freeze up after a few minutes then re-start again, still out of synch. On my 5-year old Samsung (on a different antenna) its manifesting as an audio drop-out every 5 seconds and the picture being slightly out of synch with the audio. Tried all the usual things without joy..seems to be at the broadcast end.

 

 

  #2886163 14-Mar-2022 18:40
Can confirm audio drop out every few seconds on Samsung.




k1w1k1d
  #2886176 14-Mar-2022 19:21
TV3 audio and video out of sync in Christchurch.

